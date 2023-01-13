The JPY is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as the NA session begins.
The USD is stronger against all the major currencies with the exception of the JPY which continues its move to the upside after a strong day of buying of the JPY (selling of the JPY pairs) yesterday on the back of thoughts the BOJ might look to tighten a little more next week when they have their policy meeting (on Wednesday).
Yesterday, the US CPI headline number came in weaker at -0.1% vs 0.0% taking the 6 month annualized rate close to 2%. It's onto the next 6 months now, with still an eye on services inflation (ex energy services) which despite the gains in the headline CPI , still were up 0.5% for the month. Shelter was also up 0.8% for the month. There are still stuff within the report that Fed officials can complain about. Be aware.
Earning season is now underway with a slew of releases:
- Citi beat marginally on top and bottom.
- JPMorgan missed on Revenues.
- BofA was better on top and bottom.
- Wells was short on Revenues.
- Blackrock beat.
- UnitedHealth beat on top and bottom line
- Delta was short on the revenues and guided lower on Q1 (but sees full year higher than est.)
US stocks are lower in pre-market trading with the Dow down -250 points. The Nasdaq is down -125 points after 5 days of gains. The S&P and Dow are on a 3 day run to the upside.
A look at other markets are showing:
- spot gold is trading down $0.42 or -0.02% at $1896.50
- spot silver is trading down $0.20 or -0.86% at $23.56
- WTI crude oil is trading up $0.27 at $78.47
- bitcoin maintains gains and trades at $18,850. The high price yesterday reached $19,114 before backing off (closed at $18,853)
In the premarket for your stocks, the futures are currently implying:
- Dow Industrial Average -257 points after yesterday's 216.96 point gain
- S&P index -36.92 points after yesterday's 13.56 point gain
- NASDAQ index -125 points after yesterday's 69.43 point gain
in the European equity markets, they remain largely higher in the day:
- German DAX, unchanged
- France's CAC +0.22%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.4%
- Spain's Ibex +0.26%
- Italy's FTSE MIB 0.22%
in Asia-Pacific markets
- Hang Seng index, +1.04%
- Japan's Nikkei, -1.25%
- New Zealand 50 +0.77%
- Australia's S&P/ASX +0.66%
In the US that market, the yields are higher with the biggest gains out the curve:
in the European debt markets, the benchmark 10 year yields are trading lower: