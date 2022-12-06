The strongest to weakness of the major currencies

The AUD is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest as the NA session begins. The AUD moved higher after the RBA raised rates by the expected 25 basis points with the statement saying:

The Board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead

The AUDUSD flowed to the upside and consolidated/corrected lower in the European session, but has reached to new highs (lower USD) as NA traders enter for the day and approaches the 200hou MA at 0.6748. The high reached 0.67438 in the current hourly bar.

The EURUSD moved up and down but is also trading to new highs (lower USD) after successfully testing and holding support against its 100 hour MA on the European dips. That moving average currently comes in at 1.04868.

The USDJPY has seen up and down trading (trading at lows into the NA session). The USDJPY found sellers against the 200 hour MA above (currently at 137.36), and is now testing the 100 hour MA below at 136.09.

The USDCAD is wandering higher helped by lower oil which is down $-1.35 in early trading after reaching a low of $75.58 overnight. The European embargo went into effect and the $60 cap also had its first test after a ships at the Bosporus Strait were stopped when the tankers were unable to provide the marine insurance certification required for passing through. The strait is an important gateway from the Black Sea.

The US stocks are marginally higher after sharp falls yesterday in the major indices. US yields are lower after big rises yesterday.

A snapshot of markets are showing:

spot gold is trading up $11.27 or 0.64% at $1779.60.

Spot silver is up $0.23 or 1.03% at $22.46

WTI crude oil is trading down $1.40 and $75.85

Bitcoin is trading at $17,004, near the middle of the range between $16,919 and $17,100

in the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading mix now after yesterday sharp declines:

Dow industrial average -10 points after yesterday's -482.78 point decline

S&P index -0.8 points after yesterday's 72.88 point decline

NASDAQ index up 10 points after yesterday's -221.56 point decline

in the European equity markets, the major indices are trading lower:

German Dax -0.21%

France's CAC -0.22%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.37%

Spain's Ibex -0.44%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.27%

In the US debt market,, yields are lower after yesterday's move higher

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are lower:

