The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The AUD is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest as the North American session begins. Today the US CPI will be released at the bottom of the hour.

The consensus for CPI is a rise to 8.4% from 7.9% on the headline (+1.1% MoM), mainly due to a jump in energy prices at the start of the Ukraine war. That level would be a new 40-year high. Core CPI is forecast to rise to 6.6% from 6.4%. The move higher in inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term is the big reason the market is pricing in a 90% chance of a 50 basis point hike from the Fed at the May 4 meeting with two more half-point hikes coming behind it. The Fed officials are chatting about getting the target rate to the neutral rate which most agree is around 2.25% to 2.5%, but are adamant about taking it one step at a time. Three hikes of 50 basis points would get the target rate to 1.75% to 2%, with 3 additional meetings until year end. Fed's Brainard and Barkin are scheduled to speak after the report. Brainard last week became increasingly bearish in her comments on the economy and policy.

The German ZEW sentiment data today fell to -41 which was the lowest since March 2020, but the good news is it was higher than the -48.4 expectations (last month came in at -39.3). Concerns about stagflation persist as result of the war in Ukraine and higher energy prices. UK claims for unemployment was the smallest in six months (-46.9 K versus -58.0 K last month), but employment in three months grew only 10,000 which was lower than the 50 K estimate.

Oil prices have rebounded today after yesterday's sharp declines, but remain below $100. US stocks are set open modestly higher after yesterday's sharp declines. The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term and the S&P are down for two consecutive days. US yields are mixed with a flatter yield curve. The 2– 10 year spread remains comfortably above inverted at 25.5 basis points in the morning snapshot.

The U.S. Treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET. The 10 year yield moved to the highest level since the week of December 2018 yesterday (2.836%). The current yield is at 2.763%..

A snapshot of the other markets shows:

Spot gold is trading up to dollars and $0.46 or 0.13% $1956.20

Spot silver is trading down $0.10 or -0.39% at $24.96

WTI crude oil futures up $3.84 or 4.07% at $98.13

Bitcoin is trading at $40,366. Earlier today, the price cracked below the $40,000 level to a low of $39,296

In the US stock market, the major indices are rebounding modestly after sharp declines yesterday

Dow up 25 points after yesterday's -413.04 point decline

S&P is up up 6.5 points after yesterday's -75.73 point decline

Nasdaq is up 36 points after yesterday's at -299.04 point decline

In the European stock market , the major indices are also trading lower with the German Dax the weakest

German DAX, -0.9%

France's CAC, -0.6%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.5%

Spain's Ibex, unchanged

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.2%

In the US debt market, yields are mixed with the longer end lower.

US yields are mixed

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with Germany and France up modestly and Spain and Italy down:

European benchmark 10 year yields are mixed