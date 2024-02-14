The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The AUD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as the NA session begins.

Helping to weaken the GBP, the UK inflation data was slightly below expectations, indicating a stabilization in price pressures. Specifically, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) year-on-year remained stable at 4.0%, matching the previous value and slightly below the forecast of 4.1%. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also remained steady at 5.1%, slightly below the anticipated 5.2%. Producer Price Index (PPI) Input month-on-month showed a larger than expected decrease, recording -0.8% against a forecasted increase of 0.1%. PPI Output month-on-month aligned with expectations at -0.2%, showing a modest improvement from the previous -0.5%. Retail Price Index (RPI) year-on-year came in at 4.9%, lower than both the forecast and previous value of 5.1% and 5.2%, respectively. These figures suggest a slight easing in inflationary pressures, particularly in producer prices, while consumer prices remain relatively stable.

After the data, the likelihood of a rate cut by June has increased to approximately 71%, a notable rise from the roughly 40% chance before the UK CPI data was released. As per Justin's post HERE, despite this increase, there remains a degree of uncertainty regarding the central bank's actions by the end of the first half of 2024. The recent data showed a slight decrease in goods inflation from 1.9% to 1.8% monthly, but services inflation, which is of particular concern to the Bank of England (BOE), edged up from 6.4% to 6.5% in January. This mixed inflation scenario adds complexity to the BOE's decision-making process regarding interest rates.

In Europe, the the flash employment and GDP releases came in as expected. Industrial production was much stronger than expectations at 2.6% vs -0.2% estimate.

US stocks are higher in pre-market trading after declining yesterday on the back of the higher-than-expected CPI inflation numbers. Nvidia which closed only marginally lower yesterday (-0.17%), is back at it with a gain of 1.54%. Super Micro Computers which ROSE 2.39% yesterday, is up 3.37% as it continues its squeeze to the upside. Microsoft is up around 1%, Alphabet is up 0.86%, Amazon is up 1.07% and Apple shares are up 0.36%.

Yields in the US are marginally lower after the surge higher saw the 10-year move up to test its 100-day MA at 4.327. A move above that MA would open the door for more upside potential. Staying below may signal a short-term(?) peak (or at least stall the move higher).

Looking at some of the key earnings released today.

Kraft Heinz Co KHC Q4 2023 USD: Adj. EPS $0.78 vs. Exp. $0.77 (BEAT), Revenue $6.86bn vs. Exp. $6.98bn (MISSED), Adj. EBITDA $1.65bn vs. Exp. $1.69bn (MISSED).

CME Group Inc CME Q4 2023 USD: Adj. EPS $2.37 vs. Exp. $2.28 (BEAT), Revenue $1.44bn vs. Exp. $1.43bn (BEAT), Clearing and transaction fees $1.18bn vs. Exp. $1.17bn (BEAT).

Global Payments Inc GPN Q4 2023 USD: Adj. EPS $2.65 vs. Exp. $2.64 (BEAT), Revenue $2.43bn vs. Exp. $2.18bn (BEAT).

Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM Q4 2023 USD: EPS $4.63 vs. Exp. $3.99 (BEAT), Revenue $1.608bn vs. Exp. $1.63bn (MISSED).

Barrick Gold Corp GOLD Q4 2023 USD: EPS $0.27 vs. Exp. $0.21 (BEAT), Revenue $3.06bn vs. Exp. $3.15bn (MISSED).

A snapshot of the markets as the North American session begins currently shows:

Crude oil is trading up $0.10 or 0.13% at $77.98. At this time yesterday, the price was trading at $77.52

Gold is trading down $1.63 or -0.08% at $1991.24. At this time yesterday, the price was trading at $2027.64

Silver is trading eight cents for -0.3% at $22.02. At this time yesterday, the price was trading at $22.83

Bitcoin trades at $51,556. At this time yesterday, the price was trading at $49,911.

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are all trading higher once again after the one-day decline due to the higher-than-expected CPI data yesterday.

Dow Industrial Average futures are implying a gain of 88.25 points. Yesterday, the index fell -524.63 points or -1.35% at 38272.76

S&P futures are implying a gain of 23.83 points. Yesterday, the index fell -68.67 points or -1.37% at 4953.16

Nasdaq futures are implying a gain of 119.83 points. Yesterday, the index fell -286.95 points or -1.80% at 15655.60

In the European equity markets, the major indices are trading higher:

German DAX, +0.34%

France CAC +0.59%

UK FTSE 100, +0.91%

Spain's Ibex, +0.57%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.58% (delayed by 10 minutes).

Shares in the Asian Pacific markets were mixed

Japan's Nikkei 225, -0.69%

China's Shanghai composite index , Bank holiday market closed

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, +0.84%

Australia S&P/ASX, -0.74%

Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower after surging yesterday on the stronger-than-expected CPI data.

2-year yield 4.64% -3.2 basis points. At this time yesterday ahead of the CPI data, the yield was at 4.472%

5-year yield 4.291% -2.7 basis points. At this time yesterday ahead of the CPI data, the yield was at 4.128%

10-year yield 4.300% -1.6 basis points. At this time yesterday ahead of the CPI data, the yield was at 4.165%

30-year yield 4.460% -0.6 basis points. At this time yesterday ahead of the CPI data, the yield was at 4.359%

The 2-10 year spread is at -32.1 basis points. At this time yesterday, the spread was at - 31.0 basis points

The 2-30 year spread is at -16.4 basis points. At this time yesterday, the spread was at -11.3 basis points.

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10-year yields are mixed: