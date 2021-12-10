The AUD is the strongest and the JPY JPY The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by the Japanese government only in 1971.Japan has historically maintained a policy of currency intervention, continuing to this day. The BoJ also adheres to a policy of zero to near-zero interest rates and the Japanese government has previously had a strict anti-inflation policyWhat Factors Affect the JPY?The aforementioned role of the BoJ has dramatically shaped the JPY in forex markets. Any further changes in monetary policy by the central bank are closely watched by forex traders.Additionally, the Overnight Call Rate is the key short-term inter-bank rate. The BoJ utilizes the call rate to signal monetary policy changes, which in turn impact the JPY.The BoJ also purchases both 10- and 20-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on a monthly basis in order to inject liquidity into the monetary system. The consequent yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs helps serve as a key indicator of long-term interest rates.Economic data is also very important to the JPY. The most important of these releases in Japan are gross domestic product (GDP), the Tankan survey (quarterly business sentiment and expectations survey), international trade, readings of unemployment, industrial production, and money supply (M2+CDs). The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by the Japanese government only in 1971.Japan has historically maintained a policy of currency intervention, continuing to this day. The BoJ also adheres to a policy of zero to near-zero interest rates and the Japanese government has previously had a strict anti-inflation policyWhat Factors Affect the JPY?The aforementioned role of the BoJ has dramatically shaped the JPY in forex markets. Any further changes in monetary policy by the central bank are closely watched by forex traders.Additionally, the Overnight Call Rate is the key short-term inter-bank rate. The BoJ utilizes the call rate to signal monetary policy changes, which in turn impact the JPY.The BoJ also purchases both 10- and 20-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on a monthly basis in order to inject liquidity into the monetary system. The consequent yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs helps serve as a key indicator of long-term interest rates.Economic data is also very important to the JPY. The most important of these releases in Japan are gross domestic product (GDP), the Tankan survey (quarterly business sentiment and expectations survey), international trade, readings of unemployment, industrial production, and money supply (M2+CDs). Read this Term is the weakest ahead of the US CPI data at 8:30 AM ET. The USD is mostly higher ahead of the data.

The CPI YoY is expected to rise to 6.8% (fastest since 1982 - 0.7% MoM) although there are rumblings of a 7% headline number too. The core measure is expected to come in at 4.9%. The Fed's Powell (et. al) have changed their tune toward fighting inflation now (no longer "transitory") and will likely look to taper at a faster $30B vs $15B currently when they meet again next Wednesday. The Fed is expected to hike rates between 2-3 times in 2022 now.

The Michigan consumer sentiment will also be released today (10 AM ET) with expectations for the preliminary) release at 67.9 verse 67.4 last month.

US stocks are higher in premarket trading. Bond yields are also higher ahead of the data. Crude oil is up from the settle price of $70.94 yesterday. Gold is near unchanged. Bitcoin is higher but holding below the natural resistance at $50,000.

In other markets the morning snapshot currently shows

Spot gold is trading down $1.80 or -0.10% at $1772.30.

Spot silver is down eight cents or -0.41% at $21.84

WTI crude oil futures are trading at $71.73 up from the settle price of $70.94 yesterday

Bitcoin is trading at $49,015.92. The high price reached $49,243.23. The 100 hour moving average is currently at $49,703. Stay below is more bearish.

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading modestly higher:

Dow industrial average is up 45 points after yesterday's unchanged day (-0.06 points)

S&P index is trading up eight points after yesterday's -33.78 point decline

NASDAQ index is trading up seven points after yesterday's -269.62 point plunge

In the European equity markets, the major indices are mostly near unchanged levels:

German DAX, unchanged

France's CAC -0.1%

UK's FTSE 100 unchanged

Spain's Ibex -0.35%

Italy's FTSE MIB unchanged

The US debt market, the US yields are higher with the short rent outpacing the longer end. The two year yield is up 3.1 basis points while the 30 year is up 1.2 basis points:

In the European debt market the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with yields modestly higher lower

