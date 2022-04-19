The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies
The AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the runaway weakest of the major currencies as it's trend move to the upside continues to rumble and squeeze shorts higher and higher. In the process, the pair is continuing to make new 20 year highs. The May 2002 high is at 128.92. The high in the USDJPY reached 128.46 today. The pair closed at 126.99 yesterday. Other JPY crosses are also on the bullish train too.
USDJPY continues its trend move to the upside
Catalysts?
Fed's Bullard was his usual hawkish self saying that 75 basis point hike was not out of the question for him at the next meeting. That, along with bullish technicals which kept control fimly in the buyers hands, sent the USDJPY pair higher (JPY lower).
In other news, Libya is declaring force majeure on some of its oil delivery contracts as a result of protest at production and transportation facilities which is a positive for oil (500,000 barrels a day impact). However, China growth is wilting as they continue to fight the Covid virus. The lockdowns are sapping demand for oil in that country. The China effect is the dominant, and has a result, has oil prices moving to the downside this morning (down -2.4%).
Russia has declared a new offensive in eastern Ukraine as per Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. Ukraine government said that the civilians have no way of exiting the area. Russia denies that assertion.
US stocks are little changed after yesterday's modest declines. Bond yields are higher but off their highest levels. The 30 year yield reached 3.0% at its high. It currently trades at 2.97%.
A look at the market currently shows:
Spot
is trading unchanged at $1978.22 gold
Gold
Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allows for some absorption of light creating a yellow glow, which lends the name yellow metal.Ultimately, institutional and retail investors buy and sell gold contracts or physical gold, thus creating the demand and supply flow.This can be pure speculation, to acquire or distribute physical gold, or as a hedge for commercial application. For day-traders, the purpose of trading gold is to profit from its daily price movements.How to Trade GoldDay-trading gold is speculating on its short-term price movements. Of note, physical gold is not actually handled or taken possession of, rather the transactions take place electronically and only profits or losses are reflected in the trading account.There are a number of ways to ultimately trade gold. Retail brokers typically offer exposure to gold through contracts-for-difference (CFDs).Beyond retail brokers, the main way to trade gold is via a futures contract. This represents an agreement to buy or sell something, i.e. gold at a future date. Buying a gold futures contract doesn't mean you actually have to take possession of the physical commodity.Day traders close out all contracts (trades) each day and make a profit based on the difference between the price they bought the contract and the price they sold it at. However, on a futures exchange, gold moves in $0.10 increments only. This increment is known as a tick. It is the smallest movement a futures contract can make. If you buy or sell a futures contract, how many ticks the price moves away from your entry price determines your profit or loss.
Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allows for some absorption of light creating a yellow glow, which lends the name yellow metal.Ultimately, institutional and retail investors buy and sell gold contracts or physical gold, thus creating the demand and supply flow.This can be pure speculation, to acquire or distribute physical gold, or as a hedge for commercial application. For day-traders, the purpose of trading gold is to profit from its daily price movements.How to Trade GoldDay-trading gold is speculating on its short-term price movements. Of note, physical gold is not actually handled or taken possession of, rather the transactions take place electronically and only profits or losses are reflected in the trading account.There are a number of ways to ultimately trade gold. Retail brokers typically offer exposure to gold through contracts-for-difference (CFDs).Beyond retail brokers, the main way to trade gold is via a futures contract. This represents an agreement to buy or sell something, i.e. gold at a future date. Buying a gold futures contract doesn't mean you actually have to take possession of the physical commodity.Day traders close out all contracts (trades) each day and make a profit based on the difference between the price they bought the contract and the price they sold it at. However, on a futures exchange, gold moves in $0.10 increments only. This increment is known as a tick. It is the smallest movement a futures contract can make. If you buy or sell a futures contract, how many ticks the price moves away from your entry price determines your profit or loss.
Read this Term Spot silver is up nine cents or 0.32% $25.95
WTI crude oil futures are trading down 2.36% or -$2.52 at $105.09
The price of bitcoin is trading up marginally at $40,921.54
In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are little changed after yesterday's small declines.
Dow industrial average is up 6.31 points after yesterday's -39.54 point decline
S&P index is up 3.0 points after yesterday's -0.90 point decline
NASDAQ is up 15 points after yesterday's -18.72 point decline
In the European equity markets, the major indices are trading lower:
German DAX is down -0.6%
France's CAC is down -1.1%
UK's FTSE is down -0.4%
Spain's Ibex is down -0.6%
Italy's FTSE MIB is down -1.7%
In the US debt market, the yields are higher with the yield curve showing gains of 1 to 2 basis points. The 30 year yield reached 3.0% before backing off. The 10
reached a new cycle high yield of 2.909%. yield
Yield
A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk.
A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk.
Read this Term
US yields are higher
In the European debt market, it's benchmark 10 year yields are surging to the upside after the four-day holiday with UK yields up 9.7 basis points leading the way. The German 10 year yields are approaching the 1.0% level at 0.933% currently (the high yield reached 0.945%):
European benchmark 10 year yields are higher
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW