Forex
The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the runaway weakest of the major currencies as it's trend move to the upside continues to rumble and squeeze shorts higher and higher. In the process, the pair is continuing to make new 20 year highs. The May 2002 high is at 128.92. The high in the USDJPY reached 128.46 today. The pair closed at 126.99 yesterday. Other JPY crosses are also on the bullish train too.

USDJPY
USDJPY continues its trend move to the upside

Catalysts?

Fed's Bullard was his usual hawkish self saying that 75 basis point hike was not out of the question for him at the next meeting. That, along with bullish technicals which kept control fimly in the buyers hands, sent the USDJPY pair higher (JPY lower).

In other news, Libya is declaring force majeure on some of its oil delivery contracts as a result of protest at production and transportation facilities which is a positive for oil (500,000 barrels a day impact). However, China growth is wilting as they continue to fight the Covid virus. The lockdowns are sapping demand for oil in that country. The China effect is the dominant, and has a result, has oil prices moving to the downside this morning (down -2.4%).

Russia has declared a new offensive in eastern Ukraine as per Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. Ukraine government said that the civilians have no way of exiting the area. Russia denies that assertion.

US stocks are little changed after yesterday's modest declines. Bond yields are higher but off their highest levels. The 30 year yield reached 3.0% at its high. It currently trades at 2.97%.

A look at the market currently shows:

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are little changed after yesterday's small declines.

  • Dow industrial average is up 6.31 points after yesterday's -39.54 point decline
  • S&P index is up 3.0 points after yesterday's -0.90 point decline
  • NASDAQ is up 15 points after yesterday's -18.72 point decline

In the European equity markets, the major indices are trading lower:

  • German DAX is down -0.6%
  • France's CAC is down -1.1%
  • UK's FTSE is down -0.4%
  • Spain's Ibex is down -0.6%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB is down -1.7%

In the US debt market, the yields are higher with the yield curve showing gains of 1 to 2 basis points. The 30 year yield reached 3.0% before backing off. The 10  yield  reached a new cycle high yield of 2.909%.

Yields
US yields are higher

In the European debt market, it's benchmark 10 year yields are surging to the upside after the four-day holiday with UK yields up 9.7 basis points leading the way. The German 10 year yields are approaching the 1.0% level at 0.933% currently (the high yield reached 0.945%):

European
European benchmark 10 year yields are higher