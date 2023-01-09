The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as the NA session begins. In what is a "risk on" profile to start the week, the other commodity currencies - the CAD and NZD - are also higher, while the USD joins the JPY as a weaker currency as traders react to the 'goldilocks' jobs report, China eases restrictions on internet giant Ant Group and that country also prepares for a rebound in 2023 as a result of loosening Covid restrictions. Oil prices are also higher on the expected surge in demand post Covid in China with prices up 3.6% in early trading.

This week, the US CPI will be a key report for markets if the transition in inflation is to continue its progression. That report will be released on Thursday at 8:30 AM with the expectations for the release to come in near 0.0%. Such a number would bring the 6 month annual gain to 2%, the Fed target (give or take). For a look at that transition, and others from a technical perspective, see my weekend video "Transition" by clicking on the link below.

A look around the markets to start the trading week is showing:

spot gold is trading up $9.70 or 0.5% at $1874.95

spot silver is trading up $0.14 or 0.6% at $33.94

WTI crude oil is trading up $2.25 at $76.03

Bitcoin is trading higher at $17,250. On Friday the digital currency closed at $16,950.

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implied a higher opening after Friday's gains. The gains last week with the best since November:

Dow Industrial Average is up 105 points after Friday's 700.53 point rise

S&P index is trading up 15 points after Friday's 86.98 point rise

NASDAQ index is up 50 points after Friday's 264.05 point rise

in the European equity markets, the major indices are also trading mixed/higher:

German DAX +0.70%

Francis CAC +0.31%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.05%

Spain's Ibex -0.07%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.60%

Asian-Pacific markets, Japan was on holiday but major indices also moved higher:

Hang Seng composite index +1.89%

New Zealand 50 +0.18%

Australia's S&P/ASX +0.59%

Shanghai composite +0.58%

The US debt market, yields are mostly higher.

US yields are higher

In the European equity markets, the benchmark 10 year yields are also trending to the upside today:

European 10 year yields a higher