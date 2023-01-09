Forex
The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as the NA session begins. In what is a "risk on" profile to start the week, the other commodity currencies - the CAD and NZD - are also higher, while the USD joins the JPY as a weaker currency as traders react to the 'goldilocks' jobs report, China eases restrictions on internet giant Ant Group and that country also prepares for a rebound in 2023 as a result of loosening Covid restrictions. Oil prices are also higher on the expected surge in demand post Covid in China with prices up 3.6% in early trading.

This week, the US CPI will be a key report for markets if the transition in inflation is to continue its progression. That report will be released on Thursday at 8:30 AM with the expectations for the release to come in near 0.0%. Such a number would bring the 6 month annual gain to 2%, the Fed target (give or take). For a look at that transition, and others from a technical perspective, see my weekend video "Transition" by clicking on the link below.

A look around the markets to start the trading week is showing:

  • spot gold is trading up $9.70 or 0.5% at $1874.95
  • spot silver is trading up $0.14 or 0.6% at $33.94
  • WTI crude oil is trading up $2.25 at $76.03
  • Bitcoin is trading higher at $17,250. On Friday the digital currency closed at $16,950.

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implied a higher opening after Friday's gains. The gains last week with the best since November:

  • Dow Industrial Average is up 105 points after Friday's 700.53 point rise
  • S&P index is trading up 15 points after Friday's 86.98 point rise
  • NASDAQ index is up 50 points after Friday's 264.05 point rise

in the European equity markets, the major indices are also trading mixed/higher:

  • German DAX +0.70%
  • Francis CAC +0.31%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.05%
  • Spain's Ibex -0.07%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.60%

Asian-Pacific markets, Japan was on holiday but major indices also moved higher:

  • Hang Seng composite index +1.89%
  • New Zealand 50 +0.18%
  • Australia's S&P/ASX +0.59%
  • Shanghai composite +0.58%

The US debt market, yields are mostly higher.

Yields
US yields are higher

In the European equity markets, the benchmark 10 year yields are also trending to the upside today:

Europe
European 10 year yields a higher