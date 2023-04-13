The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as the NA session begins. The USD is also lower today, after the Fed in the meeting minutes yesterday said they were forecasting a modest recession by the end of the year. Meanwhile, overnight in China the trade surplus came in much stronger than expectations as exports surged up 14.8% vs a year ago as reopening inspiration gave hope for their economy. In Australia, they released their employment statistics which were stronger than expectations at 53K of new employment (vs 20.8K estimate), and an unemployment rate that remained unchanged at 3.5% (vs 3.6% expected). That remains just above the low at 3.4% and may bring the RBA back in the picture after they left rates unchanged last month. In the ECB, a sources leak (or comment) has the central bank policy makers leaning toward a 25 basis point hike at the next meeting. The sources said that past rate hikes have yet to work their way through the economy, so less is needed because the past moves are still yet to make an impact.

Today, the EURUSD moved up to test the highs from the year near 1.10317, and found willing sellers against the level on the first look. The pair is trading at 1.1014 as North American traders enter for the day. The low today stalled at 1.0976 just above the high from last week at 1.09728. Buyers leaned against that level as well. So buyers are leaning against last week's lows at 1.09728, and sellers are leaning against the high from early February at 1.10317.

EURUSD moves up to test the high from February and stalled

A snapshot of other markets are showing:

spot gold is trading up $14.40 or 0.71% at $2028.50.

Spot silver is trading up $0.14 or 0.55% at $25.62

The price of crude oil is marginally lower and just below the $83 level $82.99. The 200 day MA is at $83.68. That is key Topside resistance.

Crude oil test it's a 200 day moving average

Bitcoin is trading at $30,237. The high prices week reached $30,575.

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are marginally higher

Dow industrial average up 11.5 points after yesterday's -38.29 point decline

S&P index is up 4.8 points after yesterday's -16.99 point decline

NASDAQ index is up 25 points after yesterday's -102.54 point decline

in the European equity markets, the major indices continue to push to the upside. France's CAC is leading the way with a gain of over 1% and trades at yet another record:

German DAX +0.02%

Frances CAC +1.07%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.12%

Spain's Ibex +0.30%

in the US debt market, yields are mixed but little changed:

two year 3.978% +0.7 basis points

five year yield 3.486% +1.0 basis points

10 year yield 3.422% unchanged

30 year yield 3.648% -0.7 basis points

in the European debt market, 10 year yields are trading higher: