The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

As the North American session begins, the AUD is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest .

The AUDUSD followed the NZDUSD lower in the Asian-Pacific session, but then found support buyers vs its 100 day MA near 0.6660 and bounced higher, while the NZDUSD continued its move to the downside (not shown but believe me).

Looking at the AUDNZD (the biggest mover today with a near 1% gain), the price traded between the 100 and 200 hour MAs for part of the Asian-Pacific session, before breaking to the upside and finding upside momentum as sellers turned to buyers (see green line in the chart below).

The AUDNZD pair traded to the lowest level of the year at 1.0695 (and lowest level since December 8, 2021) last week before starting the rebound to the upside over the last few days. The move back above the hourly MAs is a first step in the short term at least (if the price can stay above).

The AUDNZD is the biggest mover today

Looking at other markets a snapshot is showing:

spot gold is trading down $3.70 or -0.20% at $1814.15

spot silver is down $0.27 or -1.14% at $23.85

WTI crude trading up $1.62 at $77.82

bitcoin is trading at $16,845. That is in the middle of the range today between $16,778 and $16,919

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are up for the second consecutive day. Yesterday for day losing streaks were snapped with modest gains:

Dow Industrial Average +245 points after yesterday's 92.20 point gain

S&P index is trading up 20 points after yesterday's 3.96 point rise

NASDAQ index is trading up 41 points after yesterday's 1.08 point rise

the European equity markets the snapshot of the market currently shows:

German DAX, +0.86%

France CAC +1.17%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.98%

Spain's Ibex +0.88%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.95%

In the US debt market, the yields are lower in the short end with the longer end less impacted.

US yields are lower

In the European debt market, the 10 year yield are lower across the board with Italian yields down the most (near 10 basis points).

Europe 10 year yield is lower