The strongest weakest of the major currencies
The AUD is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as the North American session begins. The USDJPY is finally seeing some profit taking after reaching 129.40.
Goldman Sachs said that the chance for intervention has increased significantly. Yields are lower in Europe in the US which is also helping to contribute to the move back to the downside.
The Chinese central bank left its prime loan rate unchanged at its policy meeting. There is expectation was for a cut
Feds Daly will speak at 10:30 AM ET and Chicago Fed president Evans will be speaking today (at 10 AM ET). Canada CPI will be released at the bottom of the hour with expectations of 0.9% gain month-to-month versus 1.0%. Existing home sales in the US are expected at 5.78 million annualized rate versus 6.02 million last month.. The US mortgage applications fell -5.0%. The 30 year mortgage moved up to 5.2% from 5.13% last week.
The US stocks are higher but don't tell that to Netflix owners as their subscriber base fell by 200,000 (versus 2.5M gain expected). Moreover they see this quarter's subscriber base followed by 2 million. Netflix shares are down -27.4%. Other streaming company shares are also lower but more in the 4-6 percent level including Disney and Roku.
In the US debt market yields have backed off with the 30 year down at 2.932% after trading as high as 3.03%. Gold is up about one dollar. Crude oil is trading higher. The private inventory data showed a stronger than expected drawdown of 4.5 million barrels which reversed the previous weeks rise. The EIA data will be released at 10:30 AM
the snapshot of the market levels are currently showing:
Spot gold up $1.20 or 0.07% at $1951.18 Spot silver is down two cents or -0.13% at $25.14 WTI crude oil futures are up $1.90 at $103.94 The price is trading at $41,983. That is up about $500 bitcoin
Bitcoin
Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight.
Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight.
Read this Term
In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are higher despite Netflix's woes:
Dow industrial average is up 140 points after yesterday's 499.51 point rise S&P index is up 16 points after yesterday's 70.52 point rise index is up 55 points after yesterday's 287.3 point rise NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
Read this Term
The European equity markets, the major indices are also to the upside as they catch up to the afternoon buying in the US equities yesterday
German DAX, up 1.2% France's CAC, up 1.4% UK's FTSE 100, up 0.25% Spain's Ibex, up 1.36% Italy's FTSE MIB up 1.0%
In the US debt market, yields are lower on the day:
two year yield 2.579%, -1.7 basis points five year yield 2.868%, -5.0 basis points 10 year yield 2.87%, -6.4 basis points 30 year yield 2.943%, -5.5 basis points
In the European the benchmark 10 year yields are lower across the board with Italy and -8.7 basis points leading the way, UK yields are down -6.8 basis points.
European yields are lower
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW