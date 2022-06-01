The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as the North American session begins. The USD mostly stronger to start the day. US rates are higher helping to tell the USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term. BOJ Kuroda said earlier this week, that he will continue to keep the foot on the stimulus gas pedal, while calls in the US continue to be for higher rates to cut off inflation. The USDJPY came off the boil after peaking on May 9th, but has pushed higher over the first three days of the week and approaches a swing high area between 129.63 and 129.787.

US stocks are also higher in pre-market trading.

In Europe, the PMI data grew at its lowest rate in around a year and a half (EU lowest since December 2020). In the UK, it's PMI fell to the lowest level since March 2021. EU flash CPI inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term spiked to 8.1% from 7.5% in the prior month yesterday. The core measure rose to 3.8% from 3.5%. The data is prompting some ECB officials to call for a 50 basis point hike once again. The EURUSD traded mostly between its 100 hour moving average above at 1.07347 and 200 hour moving average below at 1.06966 in trading today and awaiting a greater shove in either direction from traders to get it out of the neutral area.

The US mortgage demand fell to the lowest level since before the Covid today. The rest of the economic calendar is full with the JOLTs job openings numbers (11.29 million vs. 11.55 million last month) released at 10 AM ET, along with construction spending (+0.7% vs. 0.1% last month), and the ISM manufacturing PMI index (54.4 vs. 55.4 last month). Also 10 AM, the Bank of Canada is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points to 1.5% from 1.0%. Canada manufacturing PMI will be released before that at 9:30 AM ET.

The big economic release will come on Friday with the US jobs report with expectations of nonfarm payroll rising by 325K vs. 428K last month. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 3.5% from 3.6%.

Later this afternoon the US beige book will be released at 2 PM ET. FOMC's Williams and Bullard are both expected to speak as well today. Atlanta Fed Pres. Raphael Bostic walked back his comment of a September pause in rates overnight. Recall, his comments helped stocks to rebound last week after 7 weeks of declines for the S&P and Nasdaq and 8 weeks of declines for the Dow. The shortened week got off to a weak start yesterday with all three major indices lower. As mentioned the US stocks are higher and erasing some/most of the declines.

A snapshot of the markets are showing:

Spot gold is trading down $-5.23 or -0.30% at $1831.25

Spot silver is down up $0.07 or 0.33% $21.59

WTI crude oil is trading at up $0.89 at $115.53

Bitcoinis trading at $31,566 down $-100 or -0.31%

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures markets are implying a modestly higher opening

Dow is trading up +158 points after yesterdays -222.84 decline

S&P index is +12.25 points after yesterdays -26.07 point decline

NASDAQ index is +36 points after yesterdays -49.74 point decline

In Europe: the major indices are trading mixed as North American traders enter for the day

German DAX is up 0.27%

France's CAC up 0.12%

UK's FTSE 100 down -0.18%

Spain's Ibex is -0.41%

Italy's FTSE MIB is trading unchanged

The US debt market this morning, yields are trading higher with the yield curve modestly lower:

US yields are higher

In the European debt market the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly higher (exception is the Italian 10 year yield).

European benchmark 10 year yields