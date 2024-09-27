The AUDUSD and NZDUSD are trading it to new highs.
- For the AUDUSD, it is breaking to the highest level since February 2023.
- For the NZDU it is trading to the highest level of the year but his just short of the end of December high at 0.63684.
- For the USDCAD, it has traded mostly between 1.3465 and 1.34865, and waiting for a break in either direction.
In the video above, I take a more detailed look at each of these currency pairs from a technical perspective as the clock ticks to the end of the week and we look toward the new trading week.