The AUDUSD and NZDUSD are trading it to new highs.

For the AUDUSD, it is breaking to the highest level since February 2023.

For the NZDU it is trading to the highest level of the year but his just short of the end of December high at 0.63684.

For the USDCAD, it has traded mostly between 1.3465 and 1.34865, and waiting for a break in either direction.

In the video above, I take a more detailed look at each of these currency pairs from a technical perspective as the clock ticks to the end of the week and we look toward the new trading week.