The AUDUSD has fallen below the 200 bar MA on the 4-hour chart at 0.67813 and also the 50% midpoint of the move up from the September low (also at that level). The fall below that level has led to more selling with the pair moving toward a swing area between 0.67487 and 0.67604.

Getting below that swing area, and also the 61.8% retracement of the same move higher from the September low at 0.67436 would open the door for further selling momentum, and give the sellers more control.