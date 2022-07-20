AUDUSD backs off today after run above 38.2% failed

Yesterday, there was a risk-on flows into the AUDUSD as the dollar fell, stocks rallied and yields moved lower.

Today, the AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. Read this Term is not seeing upside risk-on flows despite another up day for stocks. In fact the AUDUSD is lower on the day.

Admittedly, the yields are higher.

Admittedly, the yields are higher. Whereas the 10 year yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk. Read this Term was below 3% at the close yesterday, the current yield is up at 3.034%. That may be the deciding factor for the pair (and the USD today).

Technically, the price rise yesterday saw the pair move up to the 38.2% retracement at 0.69106. Today in the Asian and early European session, the price did try to extend above that retracement level . However, in the NY session, buying efforts faded and the price started to chop more to the downside.

The pair is lower on the day with the pair currently at 0.6886 (the pair closed at 0.6898). However, the low for the day stalled near the high from July 8. That was also near the high of a swing area between 0.6860 and 0.6874.

Going forward in the new trading day, move below the swing area below 0.6860 and traders will be looking toward the rising 100 hour MA at 0.68312. The price moved above the 100 hour MA on Friday of last week, and stayed above with the pair rallying 3 days in a row into today. That string will likely be broken today barring a late day rally.