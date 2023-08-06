The USDCHF in early trading this week is the biggest mover with a 0.18% gain on the day.

Technically, the price low was able to stall ahead of the rising 200-hour moving average of 0.87053. The move higher is approaching the next key target against its 100-hour moving average of 0.87501. Those 2 moving averages will set the border lines for more bullish or more bearish. Moving above the 100-hour moving average at 0.8750 opens the door for further upside momentum. Conversely moving below the 200-hour moving average of 0.87053 would increase the bearish bias.

The above video will outline the key levels in play and the target on a break outside of either extreme.