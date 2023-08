As the clock ticks toward the key US CPI report tomorrow, the GBPUSD bias is a bit more bearish in the short term as the price has trended more to the downside over the last few weeks of trading, but it is more bullish technically by looking at the daily chart.

So what next and why?

The US CPI report and subsequent price action will help define more bullish in the short and long term or does the bias shift more to the downside instead.

Find out the key levels and why in this video.