The USDCHF has been consolidating since August 20 or so with most of the price action between 0.8400 and 0.8537. That's not alot of trading range over that time period. Buyers and sellers are battling it out.

In the shorter-term, the price action on Friday and again today stalled against the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the August 15 high. That level comes in at 0.85172. Sellers have leaned against that level putting a lid on the pair ahead of the 200 bar moving average on the 4-hour chart at 0.85274, and the high of the aforementioned swing area near 0.85368 (see red box on the chart below). That is a bearish tilt.

What isn't so bearish is that the price corrective decline on Friday held against moving average support. There is a cluster moving averages between 0.8475 and 0.8479. If the sellers are to take more control, they would need to get below that cluster moving averages and stay below.

So over a longer. There are ups and downs within a 137 pips trading range. In the shorter-term technicals are defining a narrower range between 0.8475 (low of MAs) and 0.8517 (38.2% retracement). Look for a break of either end of those levels with momentum.