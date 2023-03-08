EURUSD: The EURUSD moved to a new intraday high at 1.05694. That has taken the price above the swing low from last Wednesday at 1.0564. The price is back below the level 1.0558 currently . On the top side, a swing area between 1.0576 and 1.0585 or the next targets followed by the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the high this week which comes in at 1.0588. If the sellers are to remain in control, those levels should hold resistance if tested.
USDCAD: The USDCAD moved to a new high after they kept rates unchanged as expected. The high price reached 1.37939. That high was still short of the swing high going back to November 2022 at 1.38062.
Drilling to the 5 minute chart below, the USDCAD traded mostly between 1.3743 and 1.37727 today before the recent up-and-down price action before and after the BOC rate decision. The 100 and 200 bar moving averages (blue and green lines in the chart below) are converged at 1.3758. Going forward, a move back below the 100 and 200 bar moving average and the 1.37437 level (the low of the swing area), would tilt some of the short-term bias to the downside. We could see some downside probing as a result.