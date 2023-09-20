The initial reactions in the market were for the US dollar to move higher, yields to move higher, and stocks to move lower.

EURUSD: The EURUSD moved from around 1.0725 through the 200 hour moving average 1.0702 and down to the 100 hour moving average 1.06749. The low price reached just below the 100-hour moving average at 1.0673 before bouncing. It currently trades at 1.0688. Resistance now at the 200-hour moving average at 1.0704. A break below the 100-hour moving average 1.06749 would increase the bearish bias.

EURUSD trade between at 100 and 200 hour moving averages

USDJPY: The USDJPY will back above its 100 hour moving average at 147.700, and above a swing area up to 147.867 and the high from last week near 147.94. The high prices tracking toward the high from earlier in the day at 148.16. The current price is trading at 148.07, just below that high. A move above the high from earlier in the day would have traders targeting a topside trendline on the hourly chart near 148.307. Close risk is now 147.94 and below that the 100 hour moving average at 147.70.

USDJPY tests the high from earlier today

The GBPUSD moved from around 1.2404 to a low at 1.23495. In the process, the price fell below the Monday low and Tuesday low at 1.23684. The current price trades at 1.2367 just below that level. The price is also back below the 100 hour moving average 1.23925. Stay below that moving average would keep the sellers more in control. Recall from yesterday, the price stalled the rally near that moving average level.

The GBPUSD is below its 100H MA and lows from Monday&Tuesday

Looking at the US debt market at 2:15 PM ET:

2 year yield moved from 5.06% to 5.124%

5 year yield moved from 4.47% to 4.524%

10-year yield moved from 4.321% to 4.346%

30-year yield moved from 4.394% to 4.3977%

