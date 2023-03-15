It's worth noting that last week, the price surpassed the 100-day moving average, reaching its highest level since November 30th. The high price hit 105.883, and the index closed above the 100-day moving average for three consecutive days. However, Friday witnessed a sharp decline, with the price dropping to a low of 103.484. Yesterday's low reached 103.497, while today's low hit 103.443 before rebounding upward.
A move above the 100-day moving average (blue line in the chart above) is required to strengthen the bullish bias. Traders would then focus on the February swing high at 105.359 and the March high at 105.883 as the next key targets. The 38.2% retracement of the decline from the late September 2022 high intersects at 106.152, while the 200-day moving average is positioned at 106.644. Conversely, if the price remains below the 100-day moving average, buyers may shift back to selling.