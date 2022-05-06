Forex
The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The USD surged yesterday as stocks crashed (NASDAQ down -5%), yields surged and flows into the greenback dominated.

Today, the EUR is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as traders focus their attention on the US jobs report to be released at 8:30 AM ET which is expected to show a 390K increase in jobs with earnings expected to rise 0.4% (same as last month). The unemployment rate is expected at 3.5% vs. 3.6% last month The participation rate is expected to remain at 62.4%. Canada will also release their jobs report (+55K vs 72.5K last month).

Also of interest it will be comments from a slew of Fed officials to days after the FOMC decision including New York Fed Pres. Williams Minneapolis Fed Pres. Kashkari, Atlanta Pres. Bostic Gov. Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed Pres. Bullard and San Francisco Pres. him Daly. Where are rates going? How fast? And what is expected terminal rate?

ECB's Villeroy spoke today and implied the possibility of 2 rate hikes in 2022. There is more chatter from ECB officials about launching earlier rather than later. That is helping to give the EUR some lift.

A look at the other markets in the morning snapshot shows:

  • Spot gold is up $6.55 or 0.35% at $1883.25
  • Spot silver is down $0.05 or -0.22% at $20.44
  • Crude oil is trading higher by $1.90 at $110.27
  • Bitcoin is trading down $730 and $35,818. That is the lowest level since February 23

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying lower levels after yesterdays sharp falls which is all the Dow fall over 1000 points in the NASDAQ fall nearly 5%

  • Dow industrial average is down 80 points after yesterdays 1063.09 point tumble
  • S&P is down - -12 points after yesterdays -153.3 point decline
  • NASDAQ index is down -49 points after yesterdays -647.16 collapse

In the European equity markets, the major  indices  are following through through the downside after the US collapse into the close

  • German DAX, -1.4%
  • France's CAC, -1.4%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -1.0%
  • Spain's Ibex -0.8%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.6%

In the US debt market, yields continued their move to the upside today

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly higher with the UK the exception:

European yields
European yields are higher