The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The EUR is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest in what has been an up and down (or down and up) day for most currency pairs. The USD is right behind the EUR and mostly stronger as North Amercan session enter for the day. The GBP is also higher mostly and off the lowest levels on the day. German inflation came in higher at 10% this month - which is higher than the 9.4% expected. The MOM rose 1.9%. Later this morning the US Final GDP for the 2Q will be released along with the timely weekly initial claims. Next week the US jobs report will be released.

The yuan did move a bit higher today and off the boil after reaching the highest level since 2008 yesterday.

US stocks are trading lower after the bounce back day (in all markets) saw the US stock indices rise by 1.9% to 2.10%. US yields are also moving back the other way (higher) after sharp declines yesterday.

European stocks are also lower and their yields are also back higher after falling yesterday. The worlds problems are not solved in a day when there is continued anxiety from inflation, slower global growth, Russian anxiety (sabotaging pipelines?), central bank policy fighting with fiscal policy (and monetary policy being reverved - buying bonds in the UK - just when they were to start selling bonds)...

Fed's Bullard and Mester will be speaking (Mester is speaking with CNBC Liesman as I type). She says US must get US inflation down. She sees service inflation being much more persistent. Labor market demand still is outpacing supply. She says we are still not in restrictive territory on the fund's rate.

A snapshot of the markets is showing:

Spot gold is trading down $8.70 or -0.52% at $1651

spot silver is trading down $0.22 or -1.12% at $18.66

crude oil is trading at a $2.20 that's up 0.04% on the day

the price of bitcoin is trading at $19,423 that's up marginally from yesterday's closing level

in the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading lower:

Dow industrial average -237 points after yesterday's 548.75 point rise

S&P index -39 points after yesterday's 71.75 point rise

NASDAQ index -150 points after yesterday's 232.13 point rise

In the European equity markets:

German Dax -1.48%

Frances CAC -1.32%

UK's FTSE 100 -1.1%

Spain's Ibex -1.53%

Italy's footsie MIB -1.5%

in the US debt market, yields are higher across the board. Yesterday the two year yield fell by -19 basis points while the 10 year yield fell by -24.5 basis points:

US yields are rebounding after yesterday's decline

in the European debt market, yields are also back higher with the UK 10 year yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk. A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk. Read this Term up 22.8 basis points. It tumbled by over 40 basis point yesterday.

European yields are higher