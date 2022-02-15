forex
The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The    EUR  is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as the North American session begins.

The Russian withdrawal of some reported 10,000 troops from the border has got markets "going the other way".

One day looks one way. The next day can look the complete opposite.

That is what happens when a key event takes hold and since Friday, the key event has been the Russia/Ukraine border conflict. It's the game that is being played out in real-time.

A snapshot of markets currently shows:

  • Spot gold is trading down $21.10 or -1.13% at $1850
  • Spot silver is down $0.54 of -2.26% at $23.30
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $3.05 at $92.28
  • Bitcoin is trading up to $44,244.24. At near 5 PM ET yesterday the price is trading at $42,239

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are all sharply higher

  • Dow industrial average is up 423 points after falling -171.89 points yesterday
  • S&P index is up 67.5 points after being down -16.99 points yesterday
  • NASDAQ index is up 289 points after falling -0.24 points yesterday

In the European equity markets, the major indices are all higher as well Tuesday's falls

  • German DAX, +1.7%
  • France's CAC, +1.4%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.7%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +1.7%
  • Spain's Ibex +1.3%

In the US debt market, the two year is down marginally while the longer end has moved up with the 10 year up 3.5 basis points:

Yields
10 year yields are up by 3.5 basis points

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are more mixed:

Europe yields
European yields are mixed