The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The EUR is the strongest and the JPY is the runaway weakest of the major currencies. The USDJPY is up over 1% on the day and in the process has extended to test the swing high going back to June 2015 at 125.851. The price is trading at the high for the day at 125.74 currently. A move above that level will take the price to the highest level since May 2002.

US CPI will be released on Tuesday and PPI will be released on Wednesday. The CPI is expected to rise 1.2% on the month and to a new 40 year high at 8.5%. The PPI is expected to rise 1.1% on the month and 10.5% YoY.

US yields are higher on the day with a rise of 2.7 to 4.3 basis points across the curve. US stocks are lower to start the week after major indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. fell last week led by the Nasdaq index. Elon Musk will NOT join the Twitter board. Oil is down sharply. China covid lockdown continues in Shanghai as numbers continue to rise. Bitcoin is lower after weekend trading pushed the digital currency lower.

Macron and Le Pen will face off in two weeks after the weekend first round of elections in France. Le Pen has taken advantage of the higher inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. and Macrons proposal to raise the pension age.

A snapshot of the other markets shows:

Spot gold is trading up $16.72 or 0.86% at $1962.45

Spot silver is trading up $0.51 or 2.05% at $25.22

WTI crude oil futures are trading at $93.69 down $4.57 or 4.66%

Bitcoin is trading at $41,202. On Friday the digital currency closed at $42,290

In the US stock market, the major indices are off to a weaker start with the Nasdaq leading the way:

Dow -145 points after Friday's 137.55 point rise

S&P is down -31.5 points after Friday's -11.93 point decline

Nasdaq is down -182 points after Friday's similar -186.30 point decline

In the European stock market , the major indices are also trading lower with the exception of the France's CAC after the weekend elections:

German DAX, -0.8%

France's CAC, +0.4%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.55%

Spain's Ibex, -0.14%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.32%

In the US debt market, yields are higher across the board with a flatter yield curve.

US yields are higher

The benchmark 10 year European yields are also rising across the board. The 10 year bund yield has moved up to 0.819% which is the highest yield since September 2015 as are France 10 year yields.

European yields are higher across the board