Forex
The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The EUR is the strongest and the  NZD  is the weakest as the North American session begins. Canada is semi open with some provinces/territories open while others are not. Europe is closed. China GDP for the Q/Y rose to 4.8% from 4.0% last. The estimate was for 4.2%. Retail sales were weaker, however (and likely continuing that trend due to lockdowns) with YoY coming in at -3.5% vs -3.0% estimate. The USDJPY moved to yet another new cycle high (and highest level since 2002) with a new high at 126.78. The high on Friday reached 126.67.

US stocks are set to open lower after being closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday. Bank of America beat estimates and its stock trades up 1.3% in early trading. Overall the big banks faced investment banking slump in the Q1 (last week J.P. Morgan,, Citibank, Wells Fargo reported). JP Morgan's Dimon said "there is almost no chance we won't have volatile markets going forward.". The earnings calendar enters its second unofficial week. Other major companies set to report earnings this week are highlighted by Charles Schwab, IBM, Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, Tesla, United Airlines, American Airlines, AT&T, American Express, Verizon, and SAP.

US yields are higher (up about +3 basis points across the curve). Oil is down marginally, natural gas is up. Gold is higher on safe haven bid, and moving back toward the $2000 level after trading as low as $1939 last week. Tensions from Ukraine and inflationary fear remains a concern pushing the price back higher.

A snapshot of the open markets are showing:

The premarket for US stocks are showing

  • Dow industrial average -42.23 points after Thursday's -113.36 point decline
  • S&P index -15 points after Friday's -54.00 point decline
  • NASDAQ index -83 points after Thursday's -292.51 point decline

In the US debt market , yields are marginally higher:

  • 2 year yield 2.487, +3 basis points
  • 5year 2.813%, +3.1 basis points
  • 10 year 2.862%, +3.5 basis points
  • 30 year 2.949%, +3.0 basis points