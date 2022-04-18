EURGBP stay below the 100 hour moving average

The EURGBP EUR/GBP The EUR/GBP is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the British pound of the United Kingdom (symbol £, code GBP). The pair’s rate indicates how many British pounds are needed in order to purchase one euro. For example, when the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 0.75 British pounds. The euro is the world’s second most traded currency, whilst the British Pound (GBP) is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in a comparatively liquid trading pair. While the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, the EUR/GBP often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range.This may make it seem like a decent candidate for scalping, although its low range can be a hindering factor, similar to the EUR/CHF. What Makes the EUR/GBP Unique?As mentioned, EUR/GBP is seen as a viable pair for scalping, due to its relatively predictable price action, and low stable spread. Intraday trading the EUR/GBP however does generally require more patience compared to other pairs.From a technical standpoint, it follows that as EUR/USD and GBP/USD are positively correlated, EUR/GBP’s volatility is going to be less than the two aforementioned majors’. Perhaps more so than any other, this currency pair has been continually affected by ongoing Brexit discussions in the UK. Presently, there is no consensus on how the situation will be resolved, something that has influenced the EUR/GBP and will do so until a resolution is agreed upon. The EUR/GBP is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the British pound of the United Kingdom (symbol £, code GBP). The pair’s rate indicates how many British pounds are needed in order to purchase one euro. For example, when the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 0.75 British pounds. The euro is the world’s second most traded currency, whilst the British Pound (GBP) is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in a comparatively liquid trading pair. While the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, the EUR/GBP often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range.This may make it seem like a decent candidate for scalping, although its low range can be a hindering factor, similar to the EUR/CHF. What Makes the EUR/GBP Unique?As mentioned, EUR/GBP is seen as a viable pair for scalping, due to its relatively predictable price action, and low stable spread. Intraday trading the EUR/GBP however does generally require more patience compared to other pairs.From a technical standpoint, it follows that as EUR/USD and GBP/USD are positively correlated, EUR/GBP’s volatility is going to be less than the two aforementioned majors’. Perhaps more so than any other, this currency pair has been continually affected by ongoing Brexit discussions in the UK. Presently, there is no consensus on how the situation will be resolved, something that has influenced the EUR/GBP and will do so until a resolution is agreed upon. Read this Term moved to the low for the week on Thursday. That took the pair to lowest level since March 7 in the process.

After waffling up and down on Friday (Good Friday), the price moved higher in trading today and sniffed the falling 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above). The price rise also had the price entering into a swing area between 0.82936 and 0.82987 (see red numbered circles).

That area - along with the falling 100 hour moving average - is now close resistance. With the price currently trading just below those levels at 0.82876, the market will have to make up its mind on whether to go higher lower soon.

Recall from last week, on Tuesday of last week, the price fell below the 100 average moving average line tilting the bias more to the downside. Then on Wednesday the MA was retested and found willing sellers (see hourly chart above). That kept the sellers more control.

Going forward, move back above the 100 hour moving average (and swing area), and traders will start to look toward the falling 200 hour moving average as the next key target resistance level. That level currently comes in at 0.83198.

Absent that, and the sellers have the strongest and in control the bias.

On the downside, the next target comes in at the swing low from Friday's trade at 0.82595. Beyond that, and the low from last Thursday reached 0.8249.

Move below those levels, and it opens up the door for a retest of the swing lows from March 4 and March 7 between 0.82017 and 0.82292.

.