After waffling up and down on Friday (Good Friday), the price moved higher in trading today and sniffed the falling 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above). The price rise also had the price entering into a swing area between 0.82936 and 0.82987 (see red numbered circles).
That area - along with the falling 100 hour moving average - is now close resistance. With the price currently trading just below those levels at 0.82876, the market will have to make up its mind on whether to go higher lower soon.
Recall from last week, on Tuesday of last week, the price fell below the 100 average moving average line tilting the bias more to the downside. Then on Wednesday the MA was retested and found willing sellers (see hourly chart above). That kept the sellers more control.
Going forward, move back above the 100 hour moving average (and swing area), and traders will start to look toward the falling 200 hour moving average as the next key target resistance level. That level currently comes in at 0.83198.
Absent that, and the sellers have the strongest and in control the bias.
On the downside, the next target comes in at the swing low from Friday's trade at 0.82595. Beyond that, and the low from last Thursday reached 0.8249.
Move below those levels, and it opens up the door for a retest of the swing lows from March 4 and March 7 between 0.82017 and 0.82292.