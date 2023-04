In the morning Forex technical report, I take a look at the EURUSD, USDJPY and the GBPUSD. Both the EURUSD and GBPUSD or higher, but have backtracked lower and tests the 100 and 200 are moving average areas. For the USDJPY, it had a shot above its 100 day moving average both yesterday and into today's trading, but has failed and trades below the level. Can the sellers stay below that key technical barometer today?