FOREX QUICK: In a forex quick look video, Greg Michalowski of ForexLive.com reviews the price action in the EURUSD after the US jobs report. The corrective high off of the lows moved up to test a key technical target at the 200 hour MA. Sellers leaned. The price moved back down. The pair now looking to move back below the 50% midpoint of the move higher from the 2022 low. What next for the pair?

