The EURUSD is making a technical break into the close as it moves above its 100-hour moving average for the first time since September 30. That level comes at 1.08129.

Getting and staying above that moving average is a win for the buyers.

The next target comes against the 200 hour moving average at 1.08423. If that moving average can be broken in the new trading day a run toward the 200-day moving average near 1.0872 is not out of the question.

Buyers make a play after the trend move lower shows some signs of losing downside momentum.