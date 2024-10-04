As we head into the close, the EURUSD is trading near lows for the week.

The strong US jobs data today helped to push the pair below a swing area between 1.1001 and 1.1014, and also the 50% midpoint of the move up from the August 1 low at 1.0995. That area will now be close resistance going into the new trading week.

On the downside, the 61.8% retracement of the same move higher comes in at 1.0944. That is within a swing area going back to July 17 between 1.09419 and 1.0949. That will be a key bias-defining level for next week's traders on the downside. Move below it, and then its 100-day moving average at 1.0928, and traders would then look toward the 200-day moving average of 1.08738 (and moving higher).