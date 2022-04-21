EURUSD backs off against topside resistance

The EURUSD moved higher today helped by ECBs di Guindos comments that a July hike was on the table.

That helped to push the price of the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term higher, and through a swing area between 1.0863 and 1.08728. Yesterday the price highs stalled within that area.

The run to the upside was able to reach - and extend above - the 38.2% retracement target at 1.0920. However, it ran into another swing area between 1.0938 and 1.0944 (see green numbered circles). That was the limit to the upside (the high price reached 1.09356 just ahead of that area).

The move back to the downside over the last five or six hours, has now seen the price rotate back toward the aforementioned swing area between 1.0863 and 1.08728 (what was resistance is now support). The low price just reached 1.08738 just above the high of that swing area. Buyers have pushed price back up to 1.0890 as I type. Move below that level and there could be further rotation to the downside as traders are disappointed on the break higher.

The pair is now up for the third consecutive day. Yesterday the EURUSD closed at 1.08541.

Admittedly, the rise has seen some ups and downs, but yesterday, support held near the 1.08205. Today's low also held that support level before moving higher. That is good news for buyers.

Now the swing area down to 1.08633 is trying to hold support as well.

So there is some desire to push higher. It just isn't a free flow run to the upside.

On the topside watch 1.09032 followed by the 38.2% retracement 1.0920. Ultimately getting back above the 38.2% retracement is required to give the buyers more confidence and increase the bullish bias. If the price can not get above that level going forward there would be added uncertainty as to the buyers ability to push higher.