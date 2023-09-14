The EURUSD is lower after the ECB rate decision. What about some of the other cross-currency pairs including the EURGBP and EURJPY. In the video above, I take a technical look at those currency pairs.

EURGBP: The EURGBP fell below the 100 hour moving average of 0.85907 on earlier selling in the pair, but did find sport buyers near the 50% of the September trading range and the rising 200 hour moving average near 0.8576. The price is currently trading between the moving average levels at 0.8586 and awaiting the next shot of either higher or lower.

EURGBP trades between its 100/200 hour moving averages

EURJPY: The EURJPY has fallen sharply in trading today and in the process is testing a swing area between 156.86 and 157.042. Stay below and the low from Tuesday at 156.571 would be targeted.