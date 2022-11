In this video, Greg Michalowski of Forexlive.com reviews the Fed and the US jobs report and previews the CPI data ahead. He also looks at the technicals that define the bias and the risk levels for the major currencies vs the USD. EURUSD (9:45) USDJPY (14:10) GBPUSD (15:38) USDCHF (17:00) USDCAD (18:48) AUDUSD (20:30) NZDUSD (21:46)

