The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

As the NA session gets underway, the GBP is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest. The USD is mixed with gains vs the JPY and CHF, and declines vs the GBP.

The EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD are all little changed at the start of the day North American day after recouping earlier USD gains.

France and Spain CPI were higher than expectations and that erased earlier declines on the day in the EURUSD as traders adjust toward a tighter ECB and rates remaining higher for longer.

Although higher, the price of the EURUSD still trades above the 100 hour MA at 1.05913, but below the 200 hour mA at 1.06306. Those levels will be barometers for the pair going forward. The EURUSD has traded below the 200 hour MA for the last 10 trading days. It would take a move above to increase the bullish bias in the pair.

EURUSD trades between the 100 /200 hour MA

For the AUDUSD it trades back at/near the 100 day MA 0.67297, after the pair stalled ahead of the lows from yesterday. The price of the pair has spent the first two days of the week trading above and below the 100 day MA. Traders can't commit to the break lower although the sellers are holding below a downward sloping trend line at 0.6746 and the falling 100 hour MA (currently at 0.67706). Moves above those levels is needed to give the buyers more control. The price of the AUDUSD has closed 8 of the last 9 trading days bellow the 100 hour MA.

AUDUSD can't stay below the 100 day MA

The USDCAD is back testing its 100 hour MA at 1.35674. That also was a high going back to last Wednesday. Yesterday, the 100 hour MA was breached and sellers quickly took the pair lower, but just as quickly snapped back higher and reinstated the level as support. With the price starting the NA session at the 100 hour MA, the buyers and sellers are back fighting it out for control against the level.

USDCAD trades above and below the 100 hour MA

Looking around the markets, a snapshot is showing:

Spot gold is trading down $-7.71 or -0.34% at $1808.99

Spot silver is trading down -$0.07 or -0.34% at $20.53

WTI crude oil is trading up $1.46 at $77.16

Natural gas is trading at $2.71. That is little changed from yesterday but up from $1.98 on February 22 as a result of the storm sweeping the US

Bitcoin is trading at $23,432. That is down from the high at $23549.

US futures are implying a higher open. Yesterday the major indices moved marginally higher.

Dow Industrial Average is up 100 points after yesterday's 72.17 point rise

S&P index is up 13 points after yesterday's 12.18 point rise. The prices approaching the 4000 level after closing yesterday at 3982.23

Nasdaq index is 44 points after yesterday's 72.04 point rise

In the European stock markets the major indices are mixed

German DAX up 0.34%

France's CAC of 0.23%

UK's FTSE 100 down -0.41%

Spain's Ibex up 1.23%

Italy's FTSE MIB is trading up 0.7%

In the Asian Pacific market today, the major indices were mixed:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.08%

China’s Shanghai Composite +0.66%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng -0.79%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 +0.47%

In the US debt market, the yields are higher with a marginal steeper curve.

US yields are higher

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are climbing after the inflation data today: