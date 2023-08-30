The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

As the North American session begins, the GBP is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest. The USD is mostly higher but with modest changes of 0.10% vs the EUR, CHF, CAD, and AUD.

The US ADP employment estimates will be released at 8:15 AM ET with the expectations of 195K. Last month the data came in at 324K which was well above the NFP release of 187K. The two are really not in synch. As a result, the reaction will likely be muted. US nonfarm payroll on Friday is expected to rise by 169K, with the unemployment rate remaining near record lows at 3.5%.

The German CPI preliminary estimate for August came in at:

MoM CPI 0.3% vs 0.3% expected

YoY CPI 6.1% YoY vs 6.0% estimate and 6.2% last month.

HICP MoM came in at 0.4% vs 0.3% estimate

HICP YoY 6.4% YoY vs 6.3% estimate and 6.5% last month.

Overnight,

Australian CPI came in at 4.9% versus 5.2% expected.

Australian building approvals tumbled -8.1% versus -0.5% expected. That decline comes after a -7.9% decline last month

Japan consumer confidence fell to 36.2 from 37.1 last month and 37.5% estimate

German import prices fell -0.6% versus -0.3% estimate

UK mortgage approvals came in at 49,000 versus 51,000 estimate

US stocks are marginally lower in trading today after sharp rises in the major indices yesterday (the S&P and NASDAQ had their best day of the month). The major indices are still on track for a negative month with 2 trading days left in the month. The Dow industrial average is down -1.99%, the S&P index is also down -1.99%, and the NASDAQ index is down -2.80%.

US yields this morning are marginally higher after falling sharply yesterday on the back of weaker JOLTS jobs at data and consumer confidence.

A snapshot of the markets as the NA session gets underway shows:

Crude oil is trading up $0.47 or 0.58% at $81.63

Spot gold is trading up $2.34 or 0.12% at $1939.08

Spot silver is trading down $0.07 or -0.30% at $24.61

Bitcoin is trading at $27,366 which is sharply higher than the $25,961 level at this time yesterday. Yesterday Grayscale won a lawsuit against the SEC which may pave the way for ETF's of bitcoin going forward.

In the US premarket for US stocks, major indices are trading marginally lower

Dow Industrial Average futures are implying a decline of -2.67 points after rising 292.69 points yesterday

S&P index futures are implying a decline of -2.0 points after yesterday's 64.32 point rise

NASDAQ futures are implying a decline of -5 points after yesterday's search of 238.63 points

In the European equity markets, the major indices are trading mixed

German DAX, -0.29%

France's CAC, -0.19%

UK's FTSE 100, up 0.41%

Spain's Ibex, -0.03%

Italy's FTSE MIB, up 0.15% (delayed)

In the Asian Pacific today, equity markets closed mixed

Japan’s Nikkei 225, +0.33%

China’s Shanghai Composite, +0.04%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, -0.01%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200, plus a 1.21%

In the US debt market, yields are marginally higher after falling sharply yesterday on the back of weaker US a data

2-year yield, 4.912%, +2.3 basis points 5.021%, +0.7 basis points basis points

5-year yield, 4.304%, +2.8 basis points

10-year yield, 4.151%, +2.9 basis points

30-year yield, 4.258%, +2.2 basis points

In the European debt market, benchmark 10-year yields are trading mostly higher: