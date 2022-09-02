The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The EUR EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value since then and importance in the global market has helped solidify its status as one of the most important currencies in the FX market today.Together with the USD, the currency pair is easily among the most important for forex, given its exposure into the two main economic blocs. What Factors Affects the EUR?There are several factors that affect the euro. Like most currencies, monetary policy is the most influential, which in this case refers to the European Central Bank (ECB).The ECB is responsible for regulating the monetary policy, money supply, interest rates, and relative strength of the euro. Forex traders of the euro are routinely tuned into any decision or announcements from the ECB for this reason.With 19 sovereign member states, the euro is particularly vulnerable to political developments. Recent examples include Greece’s debt crisis and Brexit, among others, which can seriously impact the euro.Finally, economic data from the bloc or from key member states such as Germany, France, Spain, and others are also closely eyed. This includes retail sales, jobless claims, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and others. The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value since then and importance in the global market has helped solidify its status as one of the most important currencies in the FX market today.Together with the USD, the currency pair is easily among the most important for forex, given its exposure into the two main economic blocs. What Factors Affects the EUR?There are several factors that affect the euro. Like most currencies, monetary policy is the most influential, which in this case refers to the European Central Bank (ECB).The ECB is responsible for regulating the monetary policy, money supply, interest rates, and relative strength of the euro. Forex traders of the euro are routinely tuned into any decision or announcements from the ECB for this reason.With 19 sovereign member states, the euro is particularly vulnerable to political developments. Recent examples include Greece’s debt crisis and Brexit, among others, which can seriously impact the euro.Finally, economic data from the bloc or from key member states such as Germany, France, Spain, and others are also closely eyed. This includes retail sales, jobless claims, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and others. Read this Term is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as the North American session gets underway. The markets overall are little changed in the US ahead of their key August jobs report that will be released at 8:30 AM ET (note Canada will not release their jobs report this week but will do so next Friday). The expectations are for a gain of 300K. Last month the number surprised with a 528K increase. The Unemployment rate is expected at 3.5% unchanged from last month. Earnings will also be eyed and they are expected to increase by 0.4% and 5.2% YoY.

Good news is bad news for the market (and visa versa) as expectations for Fed policy hinges on data (as per the Fed at least). A stronger than expected number would likely lead to higher interest rates, lower stocks and a higher dollar. A weaker than expected number would likely to lower interest rates higher stocks and a lower dollar. The tilt is for a 75 basis point rise in September.

Overnight China extended Covid concerns in the tech hub city of Shehnzen. Earlier this week China put Chengdu, and its 21 million people under lockdown on Thursday. However, factories including plants run by auto giants Toyota and Volkswagen kept production running under self-contained "closed-loop" operations.

IN other markets:

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading little changed ahead of the jobs report. The NASDAQ is on a 5 day losing streak. The S&P and Dow snapped a 4 day losing streak yesterday

Dow industrial average unchanged after yesterdays 145.99 point rise

S&P index is down unchanged after yesterdays 11.87 point rise

NASDAQ index is down 10 points after yesterdays minus 31.08.4

In the European equity markets, the major indices are also lower

German DAX +0.34%

France's CAC +0.55%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.72%

Spain's Ibex +0.13%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.87%

Looking at the US debt market, yields are mixed/little changed:

2 year yield 3.4%, -3.0 basis point

5 year yield 3.38%, -2.2 basis points

10 year yields 3.252%, -0.5 basis point

30 year yield 3.37%, +0.6 basis points

Looking at the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are higher mostly higher:

European 10 year yields