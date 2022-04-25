The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The wheels are in motion in the markets as focus turns to China as risk of broad based Covid lockdowns in Beijing kick stocks lower and flow of funds moves in other markets.

The expected further slowdown in China has crude oil prices lower by over 4%. Yields are lower with the US yields down -10 basis points in the 5 year note.

US Sec of State Blinken visited Ukraine over the weekend, with the US saying it is their intention to weaken Russia enough so they could not invade ever again (or any time soon).

Macron beat LePen fairly handily but the vote was closer vs the last run -off 5 years ago (59% vs 41% vs 66% vs 34%).

In other markets:

Spot gold is trading down $-34 or -1.75% at $1896.10

Spot silver is down $0.67 or -2.8% at $23.42

crude oil is trading at $97.42 down $4.65 or 4.56%

Bitcoin is trading down $526 from Sunday at $38,957.87

In the premarket for US stocks the major indices are lower after Friday's tumbles. The Dow's fall on Friday was the worst since October 2020. The Nasdaq index is now down over 20% from the all time high again (it fell as much at -22.5% on March 14).

Dow industrial average -185 points after Friday's -981.36 point plunge

S&P index -29 points after Friday's -121.88 point decline

NASDAQ index -93 points after Friday's -335.36 point decline

The European indices are also lower

German DAX, -1.04%

France's CAC -1.6%

UK FTSE -1.68%

Spain's Ibex -0.3%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.2%

The US debt market, the yields are lower but off their low yield levels as investors worry about slower growth:

two year 2.613%, -6.0 basis points

five year 2.854% -8.1 basis points

10 year 2.829%, -7.4 basis points

30 year 2.90% -5.0 basis points

in the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also lower on flight to safety flows and slower growth expectations:

European benchmark 10 year yields are lower across the board