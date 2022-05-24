The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The JPY JPY The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by the Japanese government only in 1971.Japan has historically maintained a policy of currency intervention, continuing to this day. The BoJ also adheres to a policy of zero to near-zero interest rates and the Japanese government has previously had a strict anti-inflation policyWhat Factors Affect the JPY?The aforementioned role of the BoJ has dramatically shaped the JPY in forex markets. Any further changes in monetary policy by the central bank are closely watched by forex traders.Additionally, the Overnight Call Rate is the key short-term inter-bank rate. The BoJ utilizes the call rate to signal monetary policy changes, which in turn impact the JPY.The BoJ also purchases both 10- and 20-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on a monthly basis in order to inject liquidity into the monetary system. The consequent yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs helps serve as a key indicator of long-term interest rates.Economic data is also very important to the JPY. The most important of these releases in Japan are gross domestic product (GDP), the Tankan survey (quarterly business sentiment and expectations survey), international trade, readings of unemployment, industrial production, and money supply (M2+CDs). The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by the Japanese government only in 1971.Japan has historically maintained a policy of currency intervention, continuing to this day. The BoJ also adheres to a policy of zero to near-zero interest rates and the Japanese government has previously had a strict anti-inflation policyWhat Factors Affect the JPY?The aforementioned role of the BoJ has dramatically shaped the JPY in forex markets. Any further changes in monetary policy by the central bank are closely watched by forex traders.Additionally, the Overnight Call Rate is the key short-term inter-bank rate. The BoJ utilizes the call rate to signal monetary policy changes, which in turn impact the JPY.The BoJ also purchases both 10- and 20-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on a monthly basis in order to inject liquidity into the monetary system. The consequent yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs helps serve as a key indicator of long-term interest rates.Economic data is also very important to the JPY. The most important of these releases in Japan are gross domestic product (GDP), the Tankan survey (quarterly business sentiment and expectations survey), international trade, readings of unemployment, industrial production, and money supply (M2+CDs). Read this Term is the strongest and the GBP GBP The Great British pound (GBP) or pound sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, South Georgia, and other pacific territories.The GBP is currently the fourth most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar, euro, and Japanese yen.As the oldest currency in continual use, the GBP holds great weight on the world market and is also the fourth largest reserve currency.The Bank of England (BoE) is the central banking authority responsible for the curation of the GBP, issuing its own banknotes, as well as regulating the issuance of banknotes by private banks in both Scotland and Northern Ireland. What Factors Affect the GBP?Like any widely traded currency there are several factors that affect the GBP. As is often the case, monetary policy is extremely impactful. Any announcements or policy decisions by the BoE are always closely watched given its potential to move the GBP.Additionally, consumer prices (CPI) in the UK as well as levels of inflation carry a lot of weight and routinely affect the value of the GBP in forex markets.Other metrics of note include measures of gross domestic product (GDP) in the UK or growth, consumer sentiment, or confidence.Most recently, the drama surrounding Brexit as well as the potential fallout of negotiations have added another layer of uncertainty to the GBP.The UK at the time of writing is headed for a historic schism with Europe, though a deal has not yet been agreed upon with both sides unable to come to an agreement.With a smooth resolution nowhere in sight, any developments or an eventual finality to Brexit will be extraordinarily important to both the short- and long-term value of the GBP. The Great British pound (GBP) or pound sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, South Georgia, and other pacific territories.The GBP is currently the fourth most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar, euro, and Japanese yen.As the oldest currency in continual use, the GBP holds great weight on the world market and is also the fourth largest reserve currency.The Bank of England (BoE) is the central banking authority responsible for the curation of the GBP, issuing its own banknotes, as well as regulating the issuance of banknotes by private banks in both Scotland and Northern Ireland. What Factors Affect the GBP?Like any widely traded currency there are several factors that affect the GBP. As is often the case, monetary policy is extremely impactful. Any announcements or policy decisions by the BoE are always closely watched given its potential to move the GBP.Additionally, consumer prices (CPI) in the UK as well as levels of inflation carry a lot of weight and routinely affect the value of the GBP in forex markets.Other metrics of note include measures of gross domestic product (GDP) in the UK or growth, consumer sentiment, or confidence.Most recently, the drama surrounding Brexit as well as the potential fallout of negotiations have added another layer of uncertainty to the GBP.The UK at the time of writing is headed for a historic schism with Europe, though a deal has not yet been agreed upon with both sides unable to come to an agreement.With a smooth resolution nowhere in sight, any developments or an eventual finality to Brexit will be extraordinarily important to both the short- and long-term value of the GBP. Read this Term is the weakest as North American traders enter for the day. The USD is tilted to the upside but also lower vs. the EUR, JPY and CHF. The US stocks are giving back gains from yesterday after social media company Snap warned that earnings were much lower than expected and accelerating to the downside. That put the kibosh on the more upbeat comments from J.P. Morgan's Dimon yesterday. Needless to say, the markets are very sensitive to negative news. The flash PMI data out of Europe were generally weaker than expected.

Federal reserve Chairman Powell will speak at 12:20 PM ET. The Fed minutes will be released tomorrow at 2 PM ET. Yesterday Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic implied that the Fed may be able to pause in September after 2X50 basis point hikes. Admittedly, he also said they may have to raise by 25 or 50 basis points as well. Kansas Citi Fed Pres. George also said that it may be possible that the Fed could pause rate rises when the target reaches 2% (again that would be after 2X50 basis point hikes).

Today, new home sales for April (751K vs 763K last month), and the Richmond Fed manufacturing index (9 vs 14 last month) will be released at 10 AM ET. Prior to that at 9:45 AM ET the Markit Flash manufacturing and services PMI will be released with expectations for 57.6 (down from 59.2) and 55.1 (down from 55.6) respectively.

A look around the markets shows:

Spot gold is trading up $6 or 0.32% at $1858.90

Spot silver is up up $0.12 or 0.54% at $21.90

WTI crude oil is trading up $0.12 at $110.42

Bitcoin is trading at $29,252.51 at this time yesterday the price was trading up at around $30,500

In the premarket for US trading, the futures are trading sharply lower as result of the Snap warning:

Dow is down -234.24 points after yesterdays 618.34 point rise

S&P index is down 46 points after yesterdays 72.41 point rise

NASDAQ index is down -214 points after yesterdays 180.66 point rise

In Europe: the major indices are also trading lower

German DAX is down -120 points or -0.5%

France's CAC is down -58.46 points -0.92%

UK's FTSE 100 is down -5.41 points or -0.07%

Spain's Ibex is down -11.79 points or -0.13%

The US debt market this morning, yields are lower in reaction to a flight into the relative safety of US treasuries

2 year yield 2.591%, -3.4 basis points

5 year yield 2.828%, -4.1 basis points

10 year yield 2.806%, -5.5 basis points

30 year 3.013%, -4.3 basis points

In the European debt market the benchmark 10 year yields are also lower across the board.

European benchmark 10 year yields are lower