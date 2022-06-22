The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The JPY JPY The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by the Japanese government only in 1971.Japan has historically maintained a policy of currency intervention, continuing to this day. The BoJ also adheres to a policy of zero to near-zero interest rates and the Japanese government has previously had a strict anti-inflation policyWhat Factors Affect the JPY?The aforementioned role of the BoJ has dramatically shaped the JPY in forex markets. Any further changes in monetary policy by the central bank are closely watched by forex traders.Additionally, the Overnight Call Rate is the key short-term inter-bank rate. The BoJ utilizes the call rate to signal monetary policy changes, which in turn impact the JPY.The BoJ also purchases both 10- and 20-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on a monthly basis in order to inject liquidity into the monetary system. The consequent yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs helps serve as a key indicator of long-term interest rates.Economic data is also very important to the JPY. The most important of these releases in Japan are gross domestic product (GDP), the Tankan survey (quarterly business sentiment and expectations survey), international trade, readings of unemployment, industrial production, and money supply (M2+CDs). The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by the Japanese government only in 1971.Japan has historically maintained a policy of currency intervention, continuing to this day. The BoJ also adheres to a policy of zero to near-zero interest rates and the Japanese government has previously had a strict anti-inflation policyWhat Factors Affect the JPY?The aforementioned role of the BoJ has dramatically shaped the JPY in forex markets. Any further changes in monetary policy by the central bank are closely watched by forex traders.Additionally, the Overnight Call Rate is the key short-term inter-bank rate. The BoJ utilizes the call rate to signal monetary policy changes, which in turn impact the JPY.The BoJ also purchases both 10- and 20-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on a monthly basis in order to inject liquidity into the monetary system. The consequent yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs helps serve as a key indicator of long-term interest rates.Economic data is also very important to the JPY. The most important of these releases in Japan are gross domestic product (GDP), the Tankan survey (quarterly business sentiment and expectations survey), international trade, readings of unemployment, industrial production, and money supply (M2+CDs). Read this Term is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as the North American session begins, leading to demand for the relative safety of the JPY and the USD and out of the NZD NZD The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is the official currency of New Zealand and the tenth most traded currency in the world. Also referred to as the Kiwi, the currency is also utilized in several Pacific islands, including Tokelau, the Cook Islands, Pitcairn islands, and Niue.The NZD’s history is long, extending back to 1934 with the creation of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. While far from the most traded currency in the global forex market, the NZD has a key role nonetheless.The NZD is considered as a carry trade currency given it is a relatively high yielding currency. Traders typically buy the NZD and fund it with a lower yielding currency such as the Japanese yen (JPY) or the Swiss franc (CHF).What Factors Affect the NZD?Relative to the US dollar or British pound, the NZD can be much more volatile and dependent on external economic stress or turmoil.Investors with risk appetite often buy the currency, while market fears and crises place negative pressure on the NZD.There are also several factors that can specifically drive the NZD in the forex market. This includes dairy prices as New Zealand is the largest exporter of whole milk powder in the world. A rise in milk prices can lead to spikes in the NZD. By extension, tourism numbers are also important to the NZD.This is due to New Zealand being dependent on tourism as a sizable proportion of its economy. Growing tourism would indicate a higher NZD, and vice versa. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is the official currency of New Zealand and the tenth most traded currency in the world. Also referred to as the Kiwi, the currency is also utilized in several Pacific islands, including Tokelau, the Cook Islands, Pitcairn islands, and Niue.The NZD’s history is long, extending back to 1934 with the creation of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. While far from the most traded currency in the global forex market, the NZD has a key role nonetheless.The NZD is considered as a carry trade currency given it is a relatively high yielding currency. Traders typically buy the NZD and fund it with a lower yielding currency such as the Japanese yen (JPY) or the Swiss franc (CHF).What Factors Affect the NZD?Relative to the US dollar or British pound, the NZD can be much more volatile and dependent on external economic stress or turmoil.Investors with risk appetite often buy the currency, while market fears and crises place negative pressure on the NZD.There are also several factors that can specifically drive the NZD in the forex market. This includes dairy prices as New Zealand is the largest exporter of whole milk powder in the world. A rise in milk prices can lead to spikes in the NZD. By extension, tourism numbers are also important to the NZD.This is due to New Zealand being dependent on tourism as a sizable proportion of its economy. Growing tourism would indicate a higher NZD, and vice versa. Read this Term and AUD to complete the flow of funds storyline.

The rally in stocks from yesterday, is also fading today ahead of Fed Chair's testimony on Capitol Hill. The Fed chair will be testifying in front of the Senate Banking Committee today (and will do the same at the House tomorrow). The testimony will begin at 9 AM. At the last Fed meeting the Fed pivoted to a 75 basis point hike at the last minute. Fed's Barkin blamed the tumble in the Michigan consumer sentiment index as the straw that broke the camel's back.. Expect the Fed Chair to now highlight the all out need to fight inflation at all costs as it seems to be the new mantra from Fed officials. The Fed chairs testimony begins at 9:30 AM ET.

President Biden has called on Congress to suspend the Federal gas tax. The plan is to suspend for 3 months, and requests states to do the same (or find similar consumer relief). He asks the industry to put record profits to work and for retailers to promptly lower prices. The impact would be $0.18 for gas and $0.24 for diesel. Crude oil is down with also the fear of a global recession looming.

Ahead of the Fed chair, will be SNB Jordan who is expected to speak at 9 AM ET. Last week, the SNB surprised the market by launching their interest rate rise with a 50 basis point increase.

Canada CPI data will be released at 8:30 AM ET with the expectation for a 1.0% rise for the month. Overnight the UK CPI hit a record of 9.1%. The Core measure was less than expectations at 5.9% vs 6.0% (was 6.2% last month)

Looking at other markets:

Spot gold is up $4.66 or 0.26% at $1837.45

spot silver is down -$0.20 or -0.90% at $21.46

WTI crude oil is down sharply. The August contract is -5.52 at $103.95

The price bitcoin is trading down -2.72% at $20480

In the pre-market for US stocks, the futures are implying a lower open after a good start to the week yesterda

Dow industrial average is down -382 points after yesterdays 641.47 point rise

S&P index down -55 points after yesterdays 89.95 point rise

NASDAQ index is down -187 points after yesterdays 270.94 point rise

In the European equity markets the major indices are also trading lower

German DAX, down -268.6 points or -2.02%

France's CAC down 102.13 points or -1.71%

UK's FTSE 100 down -92 points or -1.3%

Spain's Ibex - down 150 points or -1.82%

Italy's FTSE MIB down -146 points or -2.05%

The US debt market, yields are moving lower after modest gains yesterday.

US yields are lower at the start of North American session

In the European debt market, yields for benchmark 10 year yields are also sharply lower as fears of recession sent interest rates lower

European benchmark 10 year yields