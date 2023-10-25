The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The JPY is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as the North American session begins. The USD is also stronger to start the US session with gains or unchanged vs all the major currencies. Having said that the major pair are relatively scrunched together today.

Australia's CPI for the quarter came in stronger-than-expected. The AUDUSD initially moved higher but has since retraced all the gains and trays low on the day.

The Bank of Canada will announce their interest-rate decision at 10 AM ET with the expectations of no change in policy. For a review of that decision CLICK HERE.

The House of Representative nominee from yesterday Tom Emmer, withdrew from the race after the hard right (and former Pres. Trump) criticized the choice. The GOP have since nominated Louisiana representative Mike Johnson. At least he has a common name which may confuse voters ; ). Johnson, who was first elected to Congress in 2016, voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results. He was 2nd to Emmer in the nomination yesterday.

The private crude oil inventory data released near the end of day yesterday showed:

Crude: -2.668 million

Gasoline: -4.169 million

Distillates: -2.313 million

Cushing: +513,000

The EIA data will be released at 10:30 AM today with:

Crude oil is expected to show a build of 0.239M

Distillates is expected to show a draw of -1.168M

Gasoline is expected to show a drawdown of -0.897M

Crude oil is trading up marginally today.

US yields are also up marginally today. The US stocks are mixed as the earnings barrage continues.

After the close yesterday, 2 of the Magnificent 7 announced earnings with Microsoft and Alphabet announcing. Microsoft beat expectations, but Alphabet disappointed despite the BEAT (it is in the details). Below is the summary of the earnings from after the close yesterday:

Snap Inc (SNAP) Q3 2023 (USD): Adj. EPS: +0.02 (exp. -0.04) - BEAT Revenue: 1.19 billion (exp. 1.11 billion) - BEAT Snap announces a 500 million share buyback program.

Visa Inc (V) Q4 2023 (USD): Visa is trading -$3.10 or -1.32% Adj. EPS: 2.33 (exp. 2.24) - BEAT Revenue: 8.6 billion (exp. 8.55 billion) - BEAT Visa authorizes a new 25 billion multi-year share buyback program.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Q3 2023 (USD): Google is trading down $8.29 or -5.97% in premarket trading. EPS: 1.55 (exp. 1.45) - BEAT Revenue: 76.69 billion (exp. 75.9 billion) - BEAT Revenue ex-TAC: 64.05 billion (exp. 63.04 billion) - BEAT

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Q3 2023 (USD): Shares are trading down -$8.99 or -6.12% EPS: 1.85 (exp. 1.81) - BEAT Revenue: 4.53 billion (exp. 4.58 billion) - MISS

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) Q1 2024 (USD): Microsoft is trading up $12.52 or 3.79% in premarket trading. EPS: 2.99 (exp. 2.65) - BEAT Revenue: 56.5 billion (exp. 54.5 billion) - BEAT Cloud Revenue: 31.8 billion (exp. 31.19 billion) - BEAT Productivity Revenue: 18.59 billion (exp. 18.29 billion) - BEAT Microsoft returned USD 9.1 billion to holders and will provide guidance in the earnings call.



In total:

There are 5 BEATs (Earnings that exceeded expectations).

(Earnings that exceeded expectations). There is 1 MISS (Earnings that fell short of expectations).

Today, a review of the earnings released this morning shows:

Hess Corp (HES) Q3 2023 (USD): Adj. EPS: 1.64 (exp. 1.15) - BEAT Revenue: 2.84 billion (exp. 2.34 billion) - BEAT

Boeing Co (BA) Q3 2023 (USD): Adj. EPS: -3.26 (exp. -2.96) - MISS Revenue: 18.10 billion (exp. 18.01 billion) - BEAT FCF: -310 million (exp. -253 million) - MISS Operating Cash Flow: 22 million (exp. 448 million) - MISS

CME Group Inc (CME) Q3 2023 (USD): Adj. EPS: 2.25 (exp. 2.22) - BEAT Revenue: 1.30 billion (exp. 1.34 billion) - MISS Amount of Average Daily Trade Volume: 22.35 million (exp. 21.93 million) - BEAT

General Dynamics Corp (GD) Q3 2023 (USD): EPS: 3.04 (exp. 2.91) - BEAT Revenue: 10.57 billion (exp. 10.05 billion) - BEAT

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) Q1 2024 (USD): Adj. EPS: 2.08 (exp. 2.03) - BEAT Revenue: 4.51 billion (exp. 4.52 billion) - MISS

Moody’s Corp (MCO) Q3 2023 (USD): Adj. EPS: 2.43 (exp. 2.30) - BEAT Revenue: 1.47 billion (exp. 1.46 billion) - BEAT Reaffirms FY adj. EPS view 9.75-10.25 (exp. 10.02) Reaffirms FY Revenue growth view "high single digit" (exp. +8.5%)

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Q3 2023 (USD): EPS: 1.82 (exp. 1.74) - BEAT Revenue: 19.25 billion (exp. 19.32 billion) - MISS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q3 2023 (USD): Adj. EPS: 5.69 (exp. 5.61) - BEAT Revenue: 10.574 billion (exp. 10.59 billion) - BEAT FY EPS view: 21.50 (exp. 22.28) - MISS FY Revenue view: 42.7 billion (exp. 43.49 billion) - MISS

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Q3 2023 (USD): EPS: 1.67 (exp. 1.67) - MEET Revenue: 2.67 billion (exp. 2.62 billion) - BEAT



Note: "BEAT" indicates that the company's earnings/revenues exceeded expectations, "MISS" indicates that the company's earnings/revenues fell short of expectations, and "MEET" indicates that the company's earnings/revenues met expectations.

After the close 1 more of the Magnificent 7 will announce with Meta scheduled. Amazon will announce on Thursday after the close. Below is the list of major releases for the rest of the trading week (* denotes before the open):

Meta

IBM

ServiceNow

Thursday:

Altria*

Southwest*

Northrup Grumman*

Merck*

Amazon

Intel

Ford

Chipotle

Friday:

Exxon Mobil*

Chevron*

Phillips 66*

Colgate-Palmolive*

A snapshot of the markets as the NA session gets underway shows:

Crude oil is trading up up $0.15 or 0.18% at $83.89. At this time yesterday, the price was trading at $85.57.

Spot gold is trading up $3.85 or 0.20% at $1974.64. At this time yesterday, the price was trading at $1962.15.

Spot silver is trading down $0.14 or -0.62% at $22.79. At this time yesterday, the price was trading at $22.82. .

Bitcoin is trading at $34,268. At this time yesterday, the price was trading at $34,658.

In the US stock market, the major indices are trading mixed with the NASDAQ and S&P trading lower while the Dow Industrial Average is higher.

Dow Industrial Average futures are implying a gain of 87 points. Yesterday, the index rose 204.97 points.

S&P index futures are implying a decline of 10.25 points. Yesterday, the index rose 30.66 points snapping in a 5 day decline

NASDAQ futures are implying a decline of 63 points. Yesterday, the index rose 121.55 points for its 2nd gain in a row

In the European equity markets, the major indices are mostly higher

German DAX, +0.13%.

France's CAC, +0.08%.

UK's FTSE 100, +0.31%

Spain's Ibex, -0.02 percent.

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.65% (10 minute delay)

In the Asia Pacific market, major indices were lower:

Japan's Nikkei index, +0.67%

China's Shanghai Composite Index, +0.40%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, +0.55%

Australia's S&P/ASX index, -0.04%

In the US debt market, yields are moving mostly higher:

US 2Y T-NOTE: 5.085% +1.4 basis points. At this time yesterday, the yield was at 5.094%

US 5Y T-NOTE: 4.838% +1.5 basis points. At this time yesterday, the yield was at 4.831%

US 10Y T-NOTE: 4.857% up 1.7 basis points. At this time yesterday, the yield was at 4.873% .

US 30Y BOND: 4.979% +1.6 basis points. At this time yesterday, the yield was at 5.016%.

2 – 10-year spread is at -22.8 basis points. At this time yesterday, the spread was at -21.7 basis points.

2 – 30 year spread is at -10.6 basis points. At this time yesterday, the spread was at -7.8 basis points.

In the European debt market, benchmark 10-year yields are trading higher: