The strongest to weakest of the major currencies
As the NA session begins the JPY is the strongest (and adds to the gains from yesterday) and the USD is the weakest.
The USDJPY reached the highest level since August 2015 on Monday and had been up 14 of 16 trading days. However yesterday the pair moved lower and today the pair is also lower as the North American session begins.
The hopes from the peace talks yesterday has faded more today and that has traders concerned. Russia is expected to cut supplies of natural gas to Germany on April 1. As a result, Europe's largest economy has made plans to ration natural gas supplies. Today, Germany inflation came in at 7.3% which was much higher than the 6.3% estimate.
In the US the ADP report will be released at 8:15 AM ET with estimates for 450K. Last month the data showed a 475K move higher (versus 678K from the BLS). The US jobs report on Friday is expected to show a rise of 485K. Also released today will be final GDP for 4Q with expectations of 7.0% (unchanged from the prior estimate).
The oil inventory data is expected to show a decline in crude stocks of -1.0M but the private data did show a -3.0M drawdown. Gasoline inventories are expected to show a draw of -1.4M with the private data showing -1.357M
A look around other markets is showing.
Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allows for some absorption of light creating a yellow glow, which lends the name yellow metal.Ultimately, institutional and retail investors buy and sell gold contracts or physical gold, thus creating the demand and supply flow.This can be pure speculation, to acquire or distribute physical gold, or as a hedge for commercial application. For day-traders, the purpose of trading gold is to profit from its daily price movements.How to Trade GoldDay-trading gold is speculating on its short-term price movements. Of note, physical gold is not actually handled or taken possession of, rather the transactions take place electronically and only profits or losses are reflected in the trading account.There are a number of ways to ultimately trade gold. Retail brokers typically offer exposure to gold through contracts-for-difference (CFDs).Beyond retail brokers, the main way to trade gold is via a futures contract. This represents an agreement to buy or sell something, i.e. gold at a future date. Buying a gold futures contract doesn't mean you actually have to take possession of the physical commodity.Day traders close out all contracts (trades) each day and make a profit based on the difference between the price they bought the contract and the price they sold it at. However, on a futures exchange, gold moves in $0.10 increments only. This increment is known as a tick. It is the smallest movement a futures contract can make. If you buy or sell a futures contract, how many ticks the price moves away from your entry price determines your profit or loss.
Spot silver is up five cents or 0.19% at $24.83. WTI futures are trading at $106.73 up $2.50 or 2.4%. Yesterday the price fell to a low of $98.44 before rebounding back to the upside
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up.
Bitcoin is trading at $47,218 that's down around -$250 on the day
In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading lower:
Dow industrial average down -95 points after yesterday's 338.3 point rise S&P index down -12.5 points after yesterday's 56.10 point rise NASDAQ index is down -64 points after yesterday's 264.73 point rise
In the European equity markets, the major indices are mostly lower with the exception of the UK's FTSE 100
German DAX, -1.3% France's CAC, -0.9% UK's FTSE 100 +0.1% Spain's Ibex, -0.8% Italy's FTSE MIB -0.3%
In the US debt market, US yields are mixed/little changed:
US yields are little changed
In the European debt market, the snapshot of the benchmark 10 year yields are rising:
European benchmark 10 year yields are higher
