The USD is mixed today with the greenback lower vs the EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD and NZD and higher vs the JPY and CHF. The biggest movers are the AUD (USD -0.53%) and the NZD (USD -0.57%).

Yesterday, the USD was mostly lower after the market reacted to a report that Trump tariffs would be less than expectations. IN Canada, Justin Trudeau announced he would be stepping down, suspending Parliament pending nationwide party election.

USD/JPY rose to its highest since the middle of July 2024, hitting just over 158.40, before Japanese finance minister Kato weighed in with some verbal intervention to support the yen. Kato emphasised that the government is alarmed by sharp, one-sided moves in the foreign exchange market, particularly those driven by speculators, and is prepared to take action against excessive volatility.

US stocks are mixed to higher. The S&P and Dow futures are implying modestly higher levels as traders enter for the day. The Nasdaq is lagging with the index trading above and below unchanged.

A snapshot at 7:xx of the levels implied by futures shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 90 points

S&P up 7.8 points

Nasdaq up 3.5 points

A snapshot of the European shares are showing:

German DAX +0.57%

France's CAC +0.73%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.17%

Spain's Ibex +0.47%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.26%

Late yesterday, at the CES tech conference in Las Vegas, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced that the company's Blackwell AI chips are now in full production, positioning them to fuel future earnings as tech giants increase investments in AI-driven data centers. Huang also introduced the RTX 50 series GPUs, which boast double the performance of their RTX 40 predecessors and leverage AI to enhance graphics processing. Additionally, he revealed Nvidia's Cosmos foundation models, which generate hyper-realistic video to train robots and self-driving cars more cost-effectively than traditional data methods.

Shares of Nvidia closed at record levels and are trading up $4.20 or 2.80% at $153.58 currently (7:20 AM ET). That is above the prior high intraday level at $152.89.

In the US debt market, the yields are higher:

2-year 4.276%, +0.7 basis points.

5--year 4.434%, +1.4 basis points.

10-year 4.640%, +2.4 basis points.

30-year 4.867%, +3.0 basis points

In other markets:

Crude oil is trading up $0.49 or 0.67% at $74.05

Gold is trading up $15 or 0.57% at $2650.90

Silver is up $0.27 or 0.86% at $30.19

Bitcoin is trading at $100,721 down $1589 or -1.52%. The price is near the low for the day at $100,498. The high price reached $102,760 before rotating to the downside

Fundamentally, in Europe today the data was mixed vs expectations with EU CPI both headline and core coming in as expected. CHF CPI remains contained at -0.1% MoM and 0.6% YoY.

UK Halifax HPI m/m (GBP) : Actual -0.2%, Forecast 0.8% - LOWER

: Actual -0.2%, Forecast 0.8% - CHF CPI m/m (CHF) : Actual -0.1%, Forecast -0.1% - MET. YoY 0.6%

: Actual -0.1%, Forecast -0.1% - French Prelim CPI m/m (EUR) : Actual 0.2%, Forecast 0.3% - LOWER

: Actual 0.2%, Forecast 0.3% - Construction PMI (GBP) : Actual 53.3, Forecast 54.3 - LOWER

: Actual 53.3, Forecast 54.3 - EU Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y (EUR) : Actual 2.7%, Forecast 2.7% - MET

: Actual 2.7%, Forecast 2.7% - EU CPI Flash Estimate y/y (EUR) : Actual 2.4%, Forecast 2.4% - MET

: Actual 2.4%, Forecast 2.4% - EU Unemployment Rate (EUR): Actual 6.3%, Forecast 6.3% - MET

Looking at the economic data in the US and Canada today:

US International Trade $ (Nov) : Foecast -78.0B, Prelim-73.8B

: Foecast -78.0B, Prelim-73.8B US Goods Trade Balance (R) (Nov) : Forecast-102.8B, Prelim -98.6B

: Forecast-102.8B, Prelim -98.6B CAD Trade Balance C$ (Nov) : Forecast -0.90B, Prelim -0.92B

: Forecast -0.90B, Prelim -0.92B CAD Exports C$ (Nov) : Prior 64.22B

: Prior 64.22B CAD Imports C$ (Nov) : Prior 65.14B

: Prior 65.14B US ISM Non-Mfg PMI (Dec) : Forecast 53.3, Prior 52.1

: Forecast 53.3, Prior 52.1 ISM Non-Mfg Business Activity (Dec) : Prior 53.7

: Prior 53.7 ISM Non-Mfg Employment Index (Dec) : Prior 53.5

: Prior 53.5 ISM Non-Mfg New Orders Index (Dec) : Prio 53.7

: Prio 53.7 ISM Non-Mfg Price Paid Index (Dec) : Prior 58.2

: Prior 58.2 JOLTS Job Openings (Nov) : Forecast 7.770M, Prior 7.744M

: Forecast 7.770M, Prior 7.744M Ivey PMI (Dec): Prior 49.7

