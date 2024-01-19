The major US stock indices are opening higher, but often the highs from the premarket trading.

Of note today is the S&P index is once again looking to test its high closing level. That level comes in a 4796.57. The high price today has reached 4799.33, but has backed off. Last week the price moved above that high closing level intraday but failed on two separate occasions. Back in December the price got within three points of the all-time high closing level intraday but found sellers.

S&P index is retesting the all-time high closing level

A snapshot of the market nine minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average up 49.15 points or 0.13% at 37517.77. For the week the index is down -0.21%.

S&P index up 6.78 points or 0.14% at 4787.73. For the week the index is up 0.09%

NASDAQ index up 52.16 points or 0.35% at 15107.81. For the week the index is up 0.89%

The Russell 2000 index a small-cap stocks continues to have some upside problems. It is down -3.06 points or -0.16% at 1920.62. For the trading week, the index is down -1.532%

Looking at the US debt market, yields are moving to the upside: