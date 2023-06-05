The major US stock indices are trading marginally higher to start the trading week. A snapshot of the market 7 minutes into the open and showing:
- Dow industrial average up 6.64 points or 0.02% at 33769.41. On Friday the index had its 2nd best trading day of the calendar year.
- S&P index up 7.75 points or 0.18% at 4290.13
- NASDAQ index up 23.78 points or 0.18% at 13264.54
Apple shares are up $2.52 or 1.39% at $183.45 and is trading at new all-time highs. The price moved above its previous high at $182.87. Today Apple starts its worldwide developers conference.
Apple is set to introduce its most groundbreaking hardware product in years at the Worldwide Developers Conference since the Apple Watch. The company is anticipated to introduce a "mixed reality" headset, merging augmented and virtual reality technologies.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has long championed the potential of augmented reality to enhance communication and collaboration. However, the success of the headset is not guaranteed as past attempts by tech companies to popularize headsets have struggled to gain mass acceptance, and the market remains relatively niche.
The conference will also feature a range of announcements, including software updates for devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch. The company may also hint at plans to integrate more AI across its products and services.
The event will be livestreamed on Apple's website and YouTube, starting at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET.