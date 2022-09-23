The major markets from stocks to bonds to currencies are on the move again today.

The UK proposed a sharp tax cut along with energy helped to the consumers, and the markets are not taking it well. UK yields are up sharply, stocks are down sharply.

German yields above 2% for the 1st time since 2011.

US yields continued their move to the upside with the 10 year moving above 3.8% earlier today.

US stocks are looking to open lower with the NASDAQ set to close below its 200 week moving average.

That has the US dollar moving higher. What levels would need to be broken in some of the major currency pairs to turned the bias around at the minimum? Otherwise the sellers remain in firm control.

That is the focus in this video.

Specifically I look at the following pairs (the start times are in parenthesis):

EURUSD (2:57)

GBPUSD (5:34)

USDJPY (8:11)

AUDUSD (9:00)