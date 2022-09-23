The major markets from stocks to bonds to currencies are on the move again today.

The UK proposed a sharp tax cut along with energy helped to the consumers, and the markets are not taking it well. UK yields are up sharply, stocks are down sharply.

German yields above 2% for the 1st time since 2011.

US yields continued their move to the upside with the 10 year moving above 3.8% earlier today.

US stocks are looking to open lower with the NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term set to close below its 200 week moving average.

That has the US dollar US Dollar The US dollar, (symbol $, code USD) is the fiat currency of the United States of America (USD) and the most widely traded currency globally. It was introduced into the US in the late 18th Century, with paper notes not being distributed until the following century. The US dollar, also informally known as the greenback, is the world’s most foremost reserve currency, due in large part to the importance of the US economy on the world stage. Once backed by gold (in the 1900’s), the USD is now a purely fiat currency, i.e. not backed by a physical commodity. The former gold standard aligned to the US dollar, made both gold and silver the legal-tender coinage of the USA, with the guarantee that 1 USD could be converted to one and a half grams of pure 24 carat gold. However, the gold link was eventually abolished by President Richard Nixon in 1971. Since the gold standard was cut, the US dollar has become the world’s number one reserve currency.This means foreign nations possess large amounts of their cash reserves in USD, accounting for approximately 65% of the world’s foreign exchange reserves.How to Trade the US Dollar?The US Dollar is traded in a variety of ways, most notably on the foreign exchange (forex) market versus other currencies; traded as pairs. Any retail broker offers exposure to the USD in many exchange pairs, given its popularity and liquidity. The USD is involved in the majority of the most traded forex pairs, such as the EUR/USD, the USD/JPY, the GBP/USD and the USD/CHF, known as the “four majors”, and the “commodity pairs”, i.e. AUD/USD, USD/CAD and the NZD/USD. The US dollar, (symbol $, code USD) is the fiat currency of the United States of America (USD) and the most widely traded currency globally. It was introduced into the US in the late 18th Century, with paper notes not being distributed until the following century. The US dollar, also informally known as the greenback, is the world’s most foremost reserve currency, due in large part to the importance of the US economy on the world stage. Once backed by gold (in the 1900’s), the USD is now a purely fiat currency, i.e. not backed by a physical commodity. The former gold standard aligned to the US dollar, made both gold and silver the legal-tender coinage of the USA, with the guarantee that 1 USD could be converted to one and a half grams of pure 24 carat gold. However, the gold link was eventually abolished by President Richard Nixon in 1971. Since the gold standard was cut, the US dollar has become the world’s number one reserve currency.This means foreign nations possess large amounts of their cash reserves in USD, accounting for approximately 65% of the world’s foreign exchange reserves.How to Trade the US Dollar?The US Dollar is traded in a variety of ways, most notably on the foreign exchange (forex) market versus other currencies; traded as pairs. Any retail broker offers exposure to the USD in many exchange pairs, given its popularity and liquidity. The USD is involved in the majority of the most traded forex pairs, such as the EUR/USD, the USD/JPY, the GBP/USD and the USD/CHF, known as the “four majors”, and the “commodity pairs”, i.e. AUD/USD, USD/CAD and the NZD/USD. Read this Term moving higher. What levels would need to be broken in some of the major currency pairs to turned the bias around at the minimum? Otherwise the sellers remain in firm control.

That is the focus in this video.

Specifically I look at the following pairs (the start times are in parenthesis):

EURUSD (2:57)

GBPUSD (5:34)

USDJPY (8:11)

AUDUSD (9:00)