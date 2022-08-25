The Jackson Hole symposium is kicking off officially today. That means central bankers will be speaking. The course Fed chair Powell will be the highlight tomorrow when he addresses the attendees at 10 AM ET.

So what levels are in play today?

EURUSD trades back below the 100 hour MA after the "try" above failed. That MA is at a0.9977. Stay below is more bearish.

GBPUSD also moved above its 100 hour MA but is still trying to stay above that MA on a test. Can buyers hold support against the level or will it fail like the EURUSD

USDJPY continues its ups and downs above and below the 100 hour MA at 136.96

NZDUSD moved above the 100 hour MA and raced toward the 200 hour MA where sellers leaned

AUDUSD did get above its 200 hour MA today and raced higher. However, it is coming off on dollar buying