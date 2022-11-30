The major currency pairs are seeing some mixed price action, but with the pairs like the EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY trading between their 100 and 200 hour MAs. That is indicative of a market that is awaiting the next shove. That shove may come from the Fed Powell's speech later today at 1:30 PM. Will the Fed chair tilt to a more dovish bias or keep his relative hawkish bias from after the last FOMC decision.

IN this report I take a technical look at the EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and the USDCAD (which has its own story to describe it's price action of late this week).