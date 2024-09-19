The NASDAQ index is leading the way to the upside today with a gain of 490 points or 2.8% at 18064. The high price reached 18078.20. That took the index up 504.90 points on the day. At session lows today the price was still up 336.45 points.

Although surging, the price is still 3.29% away from it's all time high at 18671.07.

Looking at the other broad index - the S&P index - it is currently at 97.5 points or 1.74% at 5716. It's high price reached 5722.88. The move higher is the eighth game in the last nine trading days. At current levels the price is also on pace for a record close.

Finally, the down 30 is also sharply higher with a gain of 415 points or 1.0% at 41920. That index is also trading at new record levels.