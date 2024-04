The selling has intensified in the NASDAQ index. It currently trades down around 1.51% at 15931.81. The low price reached 15909.20. That took the price to the lowest level since March 5.

Technically, the March 5 low comes in at 15925.91, and would be the next target followed by the 38.2% retracement of the 2024 trading range. Available comes in at 15751.79.

There is a gap from the February 21 high at 15583.68 (see the yellow area on the chart above).