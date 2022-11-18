The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The NZD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as the NA session begins.

Overnight, Japan announced inflation data and it 40 year highs. BOJ Kuroda said that he continues to see inflation as transitory and that a decline was likely in 2023. The JPY JPY The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by the Japanese government only in 1971.Japan has historically maintained a policy of currency intervention, continuing to this day. The BoJ also adheres to a policy of zero to near-zero interest rates and the Japanese government has previously had a strict anti-inflation policyWhat Factors Affect the JPY?The aforementioned role of the BoJ has dramatically shaped the JPY in forex markets. Any further changes in monetary policy by the central bank are closely watched by forex traders.Additionally, the Overnight Call Rate is the key short-term inter-bank rate. The BoJ utilizes the call rate to signal monetary policy changes, which in turn impact the JPY.The BoJ also purchases both 10- and 20-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on a monthly basis in order to inject liquidity into the monetary system. The consequent yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs helps serve as a key indicator of long-term interest rates.Economic data is also very important to the JPY. The most important of these releases in Japan are gross domestic product (GDP), the Tankan survey (quarterly business sentiment and expectations survey), international trade, readings of unemployment, industrial production, and money supply (M2+CDs). was mixed.

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. broke above its 100 hour MA in the Asian session and continued to trend higher through the European session . Late yesterday in a post, I outlined how the pair corrected yesterday but did hold support at the 38.2% of the last move higher and moved back above a topside channel trendline. That kept the buyers more in control. The early dip in the early Asian session found support at the underside of the broken trendline and it helped to kickstart the move higher and it trades back near the high from yesterday.

The USDCAD trades between its 100 and 200 hour MA after testing the higher 200 hour MA in the current hourly bar.

The Low to high trading ranges today show that the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF and USDCAD have ranges that are all 50% or less than the average over the last 22 trading days. Friday trading? Or room to roam? In the early hours of trading look for a break and run near technical levels and hope for follow through momentum, but IT IS Friday.

The low to high ranges for the major currency pairs today

Stocks in the US are higher after modest declines on Thursday (two days of modest declines). Yields are modestly higher in the US. Twitter sees a wave of resignations after Musk ultimatum.

No beer around the stadium in Qatar. Taylor Swift tickets? The end of that story has not been heard.

A snapshot of other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $1.25 or 0.06% at $1761.25

Silver is trading up $0.20 or 0.97% and $21.13

crude oil is trading lower and $80.10 after settling at $81.64 yesterday

Bitcoin is trading at $16,773

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are bouncing nicely after 2 days of modest declines:

Dow industrial average up 210 points after yesterdays -7.51 point decline

S&P index up 34.44 points after yesterdays -12.23 point decline

NASDAQ index +116 points after yesterdays -38.70 point decline

in the European equity markets, the major indices are also rebounding in trading today:

German DAX +1.07%

France's CAC +1.15%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.83%

Spain's Ibex +0.91%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.0%

In the US debt market, the yields are higher.

US yields are higher

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are trading mixed

Europe 10 year yields are mixed